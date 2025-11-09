Americans Hand Raiders First Regulation Loss With 6-2 Win At Toyota Center

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (8-7-1-0) became the first team in the WHL to defeat the Prince Albert Raiders (12-1-3-0) in regulation this season, scoring three power play goals en route to a 6-2 win at the Toyota Center Saturday night.

For the second game in a row the Americans opened the scoring. Crew Martinson took a pass from Ismail Abougouche and threw a blind backhand pass towards the Raiders crease.

Mason Mykichuk was crashing the net and was able to bang in the loose puck after Dimitri Fortin made the initial save, scoring his first career WHL goal. It came 5:52 into the game.

Tri-City killed off a Raiders power play a few minutes later, holding their 1-0 lead, but Prince Albert would tie the game late in the period.

Riley Boychuk skated into the Americans zone on right wing, and as he got into the faceoff circle he let a shot go that beat a screened Xavier Wendt to tie the game at one with 1:19 remaining.

The two teams went into the intermission tied at one with the shots also tied at 11.

The Raiders took a short-lived lead near the halfway mark of the second period. After a strong shift in the Americans zone where Prince Albert dumped the puck in and recovered it below the goal line, Justice Christensen took a pass in the right circle and fired a shot under the glove of Wendt at 9:12 of the period.

The lead lasted less than 30 seconds as Tri-City answered right back. Jake Gudelj gained the Raiders line and threw the puck on net. Fortin kicked the rebound out to his right and Cash Koch, on his bobblehead giveaway night, fired the rebound into the net to tie the game just 29 seconds after Prince Albert took the lead.

Less than a minute after the goal the Americans went to their first power play of the game. Jakub Vanecek took a feed at the midpoint and let a one timer go that beat Fortin glove side, restoring the Americans lead at 3-2.

The Raiders were then called for two penalties just 33 seconds apart, giving Tri-City a lengthy five-on-three power play. On that two-man advantage, Savin Virk took a pass near the bottom of the left faceoff circle, and despite looking like he had nothing to shoot at, Virk snapped a shot over the shoulder of Fortin to put the Americans ahead 4-2.

The three goals in 4:39 sent Tri-City into the second intermission with a 4-2 lead.

Tri-City maintained their 4-2 lead until late in the third period when the power play struck again. After a huge scramble in front of the Raiders net, which saw Fortin get knocked over, Gavin Garland took a pass in the right circle and fired the puck over all the traffic in front, adding to the lead with a third power play goal with 6:39 left in regulation.

Prince Albert pulled Fortin for the extra attacker with about three minutes to go in regulation, but off faceoff in the Tri-City zone Cruz Pavao stole the puck from the Raiders and took off for a breakaway on the empty net, sealing a 6-2 Americans win.

Tri-City continues their six-game homestand when they welcome the Everett Silvertips (13-1-2-0) next Friday.

Announced attendance was 3,851.







