Chiefs Travel to Portland Saturday for First of Six Match-Ups against Winterhawks
Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road Saturday to take on the Portland Winterhawks for the first of six match-ups this season.
LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
