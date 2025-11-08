Chiefs Travel to Portland Saturday for First of Six Match-Ups against Winterhawks

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road Saturday to take on the Portland Winterhawks for the first of six match-ups this season.

LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.