Cougars Close Road Trip with Tight Battle in Wenatchee
Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
WENATCHEE, WA -The Prince George Cougars wrapped up their six-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday night at the Town Toyota Center. Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen was stellar once again, turning aside 38 shots, while Aiden Foster scored the lone Cougar goal. Prince George finished the trip with a 3-3 record.
The opening period was fast and physical, with neither team able to find the back of the net. Wenatchee opened the scoring midway through the second when Zane Saab redirected a pass that slipped past Ravensbergen at 12:55. The Wild doubled their lead just three minutes later as Aiden Grossklaus capitalized on a Cougar turnover and fired home a shot from the slot to make it 2-0. The score held through 40 minutes.
In the third, the Cougars broke the shutout at 10:34 on the power-play. Bauer Dumanski's one-timer deflected off Aiden Foster and in to cut the deficit to 2-1. Prince George pressed hard in the final minutes but couldn't find the equalizer, falling 2-1 to close out the six-game swing.
The Cougars return to action at CN Centre on Tuesday, November 11th, when they play host to the Victoria Royals at 2:00 pm. The TicketsNorth Box Office will be open on Monday from 11-5 to secure your seats.
