Game Preview: Cougars vs. Royals

Published on November 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars begin a five-game home-stand that kicks off this afternoon against the Victoria Royals. Puck drop is at 2:00 PM. Today's game marks just the third time this season the team has met a BC Division opponent. Ahead of puck drop today, there will be a moment of silence to recognize those who have sacrificed for our country.

vs. ROYALS: Tonight marks the first of eight meetings between the Prince George Cougars and the Victoria Royals. The Cougars finished 4-3-0-1 against the Royals in the 2024-2025 season series. Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in offence against Victoria last year with seven points (2-5-7) in six games.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

November 11/2025 - vs. Victoria

November 12/2025 - vs. Victoria

December 5/2025 - at Victoria

December 7/2025 - at Victoria

December 27/2025 - vs. Victoria

December 28/2025 - vs. Victoria

March 20/2026 - at Victoria

March 21/2026 - at Victoria

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

October 25/2024 - vs Victoria (6-3 PG)

October 26/2024 - vs Victoria (5-4 VIC/SO)

December 27/2024 - at Victoria (2-1 PG/SO)

December 28/2024 - at Victoria (2-1 PG)

February 21/2025 - at Victoria (5-3 VIC)

February 22/2025 - at Victoria (6-3 VIC)

March 21/2025 - vs Victoria (6-3 VIC)

March 22/2025 - vs Victoria (4-3 PG/OT)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (12) - Kooper Gizowski

Assists (17) - Brock Souch, Kooper Gizowski

Points (29) - Kooper Gizowski

Penalty Minutes (27) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+8) - Brock Souch, Lee Shurgot

Wins (8) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (2.58) - Alexander Levshyn

Save Percentage (.909) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (1) - Josh Ravensbergen

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

- Bauer Dumanski is 12 points away from 100 career points

- Terik Parascak is 3 games away from 150 career games

- Lee Shurgot is 8 points away from 50 career points

- Jett Lajoie is 5 games away from 150 career games

- Aiden Foster is 1 game away from 150 career games

WHO'S HOT:

Brock Souch has points in 15 of 17 games (5-17-22)

Kooper Gizowski has points in 15 of 17 games (12-17-29)

Jet Lajoie has goals in 2 of 4 games (2)

Carson Carels has 7 points in his last 5 games (2-5-7)

Lee Shurgot has points in 13 of 18 games (3-13-16)

Terik Parascak has points in 9 of 11 games (8-13-21)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, November 11 vs Victoria Royals, 2:00 pm, CN Centre

Wednesday, November 12 vs Victoria Royals, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Friday, November 14 vs Kamloops Blazers, 7:00 pm. CN Centre

Friday, November 21 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes, 7.00 pm. CN Centre

NEWS AND NOTES

THRU 18: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight's contest with an 11-7-0-0 record through their first 18 games in the 2025-26 season. Only two of those 18 games have come against BC Division Opponents. The Cougars return home after a six-game road trip where they finished 3-3-0-0. At home thus far this season, the Cougars are 4-4-0-0.

LAST GAME: The Cougars concluded the six-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Wenatchee Wild at the Town Toyota Centre. Josh Ravensbergen had another incredible night in the pipes for Prince George, making 38 saves. Aiden Foster supplied the lone goal in the loss. The Cougars special teams was terrific once again, going 1-2 on the power-play and a perfect 3-3 on the penalty kill.

THE SIX-GAME ROAD SWING: The Cougars return back to CN Centre after being on the road since October 29. The team played six games (POR, SEA, VAN, POR, EVT, WEN) and went 3-3-0-0. Two of the three victories were over-time victories, while two of the losses were tight 2-1 contests. The Cougars continue to sport the leagues' best road record which is 7-3-0-0

CARELS TO TEAM CHL: On Tuesday, October 28th, defenceman Carson Carels was named to Team CHL for the CHL/USA Top Prospects Game in Lethbridge, AB and Calgary, AB. This marks the third straight season the Cougars have put a player into the Team CHL Top Prospect's Game.

HISTORY MADE: On Saturday, October 18th, the Cougars set a new franchise record in their 9-3 win over Tri-City. The Cats scored four goals in a span of 67 seconds, marking the quickest four goals ever scored in franchise history. The WHL's record for fastest four goals came in 1979 when the Lethbridge Broncos scored four in 52 seconds.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.

THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.

CAPTAIN DUMANSKI: On Thursday, October 2nd, the Cougars named Bauer Dumanski the 31st captain in Prince George Cougars history. Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt who captained the club in 2024-25. Dumanski is a fifth year blue-liner and has already surpassed the 250 games played mark in the WHL. Supporting Dumanski in his new role are Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP: The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-21-4-2 record (88 points), securing second place in the BC Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. On home ice, the Cougars were a force, posting the best record in the BC Division and tying for the top mark in the Western Conference with a dominant 24-5-3-2 (53 points), matching the Everett Silvertips. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Prince George battled the Portland Winterhawks in a thrilling seven-game opening-round series.

Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in scoring with 28 goals and 54 assists in 59 games. Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks first-round pick Josh Ravensbergen delivered an outstanding season in goal, recording 33 wins - the second-most in the WHL.

DRAFTED: Two Cougars were selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, CA. Josh Ravensbergen was chosen in the first round, 30th overall, by the San Jose Sharks. With the pick, he became both the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history and the highest-drafted goalie in Sharks history. Aiden Foster was then taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 127th overall. Foster is the first Cougar selected by Tampa Bay since Brett Connolly in 2010.

LETS GO CAMPING! Four Prince George Cougars were invited to NHL Rookie Camps this September. Forwards Aiden Foster (Tampa Bay Lightning), Terik Parascak (Washington Capitals), defenceman Corbin Vaughan (New York Rangers), and goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (San Jose Sharks). For Foster, he found the back of the net and suited up in two games for the bolts, Ravensbergen picked up a win in his first start in an NHL jersey, and Vaughan dropped the mitts twice in the same game. For Parascak, he also got into games and provided a pair of assists. All four Cougars have now returned to the team and are back for the remainder of the season.

O CANADA: Both Joshua Ravensbergen and Terik Parascak attended Team Canada's National Junior Summer Showcase this summer which took place in Minneapolis, MN. The camp serves as an evaluation for Hockey Canada to select its roster to compete in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in December. Ravensbergen and Parascak were two of 40 players invited to this summer's camp.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.