Giants Fight Hard with League-Leading Silvertips, But Fall 2-0

Published on November 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver Giants goaltender Kelton Pyne made 34 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Everett Silvertips on Monday night at Langley Events Centre.

The loss drops the Giants' overall record to 8-11-0-1, while the Silvertips improve to 15-1-2-0.

Neither team found the back of the net until midway through the third period, when Silvertips forward Clarke Schaefer broke the deadlock. Everett's Matias Vanhanen added an empty-net goal in the final minute to make it a 2-0 final score.

GAME SUMMARY

Through the first 40 minutes, both Pyne and Everett goaltender Raiden LeGall stopped every single shot thrown their way: Pyne had 24 saves and LeGall was 11 for 11.

The shots on goal didn't show how close the game truly was, with both sides creating chances.

Each team upped the ante in the third, which eventually led to the ice breaker at the 10:02 mark of the third, when Schaefer deflected a point shot from Brek Liske past Pyne to make it 1-0.

Vancouver pulled the goaltender and called a timeout with 77 seconds left, but could only generate one high-danger scoring chance, when LeGall denied Schmidt from close range.

Vanhanen added an empty-netter with 52 seconds left to put the icing on the cake.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 5/6/9 = 20 | EVT - 10/14/12 = 36

PP: VAN- 0/2 | EVT - 0/2

Face-Offs: VAN - 20 | EVT - 27

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Kelton Pyne - 34 Saves on 35 Shots

2nd: EVT - Raiden Legall - 20-Save Shutout

3rd: EVT - Clarke Schaefer- GWG

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (34 saves / 35 shots)

Everett: WIN - Raiden LeGall (20 saves / 20 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"It would be nice to put in a few there. Think we missed a few nets. You've got to capitalize on your chances. The margin for error when you're playing a team like that is [small] - they defend well. I loved our play without the puck tonight and our commitment to our structure. Guys were in the right place at the right time and they kind of get a cheeky one from the point, they sift one through and they were able to get a tip on it. It's kind of that bittersweet [feeling]. There are no moral victories in hockey and all the cliches. It was a good hockey game. They're a good hockey team. They don't give you much." - Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess

UPCOMING

The Giants don't play again until Saturday, when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings for the first time in two seasons.

Date Opponent Time Location

Saturday, November 15 Edmonton Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 15 Lethbridge Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

