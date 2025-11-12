Broncos Drop 4-1 Decision to Blades

The Swift Current Broncos fell 4-1 to the Saskatoon Blades on Tuesday afternoon at the InnovationPlex in a Remembrance Day matchup between the East Division rivals. It was the second meeting of the season between the two clubs, and the Blades controlled much of the play from start to finish, outshooting the Broncos 53-24 and striking twice on the power play.

Saskatoon opened the scoring late in the first period when Hunter Laing converted on a power play at 16:52, assisted by Dominik Petr and Tristen Doyle, giving the Bladesa 1-0 lead after twenty minutes. In the second, Jack Kachkowski extended the Blades' advantage at 12:35, set up by Cooper Williams and David Lewandowski, with what proved to be the game-winning goal. The Broncos showed some pushback when Trae Wilke scored shorthanded at 15:51 to cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into the third.

The Blades pulled away in the final frame as David Lewandowski restored the two-goal cushion at 10:07, assisted by Tyrone Sobry and Jordan Martin. Hunter Laing added his second of the afternoon on another Saskatoon power play at 14:49 to seal the 4-1 final.

Swift Current goaltender Joey Rocha was outstanding despite the loss, stopping 49 of 53 shots faced. The Broncos went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Blades finished 2-for-3. Saskatoon also edged Swift Current in the faceoff circle, 29-25.

With the defeat, the Broncos' record drops to 7-11-1-0. They will look to bounce back on Friday night when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors at the InnovationPlex.







