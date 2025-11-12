Oil Kings Ride Strong Second Period to Victory over Blazers

November 11, 2025

Kamloops, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have won six straight games after a 6-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers to kick off their six-game swing through the B.C. Division.

Edmonton also needed to come back in this hockey game as Nathan Behm and Ryan Michael both scored before seven minutes had dropped off the clock to give Kamloops the 2-0 lead early. However, Edmonton responded in the first with a Landon Hanson shorthanded goal, the fourth of his career. Although a late goal from Tommy Lafreniere gave the Blazers the 3-1 lead after one period of play.

But in the second, the Oil Kings found their grove scoring twice in the first five minutes as Lukas Sawchyn scored a powerplay and Poul Andersen. That made it 3-3 and the Oil Kings didn't look back from there. Max Curran added a powerplay goal and Joe Iginla added another to make it 5-3.

Then Hanson sealed the deal with the empty net goal in the third to make it 6-3. Edmonton was also tough defensively late in the game as they outshot the Blazers 14-7 in the third and 36-31 overall with Ethan Simcoe stopping 28 shots.

Edmonton's powerplay was 2-for-3, while the penalty kill was 4-for-5 in the game.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Friday in Victoria.







