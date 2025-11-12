Stroeder and Chipchura Return to Oil Kings with Silver Medals at World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Published on November 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - Forward Kayden Stroeder and Assistant Coach Kyle Chipchura have rejoined the Edmonton Oil Kings after winning a silver medal with Team Canada White at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Chipchura was an Assistant Coach with Team Canada White, and said the experience was tremendous.

"It was an outstanding experience with U17 Team Canada White," said Chipchura. "The talent of the best 16-year-old hockey players in the world was remarkable. To be around the players in high stress situations that the week provided was huge for the development of both the players and myself as a coach. I am thankful I was able to take part in the entire process."

Meanwhile, this marked the first international tournament of Stroeder's young career, something he called a dream come true.

"I've always dreamed to play on a Team Canada and finally got the chance to so it was awesome," he said.

The 16-year-old had a very successful tournament, scoring one goal and adding five assists for six points. That tied him for third on Team Canada White in points and he led the team in assists as well.

"I thought I played really good and it's obviously special when you get to play with the guy like Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue [of the Regina Pats} all weekend," Stroeder said. "So yeah, I thought my game kind of excelled throughout it and I thought I was playing really good before I left Edmonton, so I'm hoping just to continue that."

For the Lanigan, Sask. product, it was his first time going that far across Canada, and he said it was a bit of a shock being in Nova Scotia in comparison to Alberta, or back in his home province of Saskatchewan.

Stroeder said that having Chipchura join him at the tournament definitely helped make him more comfortable and hold him accountable during their time in Nova Scotia.

As he returns to the WHL, Stroeder said he learned a lot about what it takes to play in a short tournament like that.

"Every game, every team is playing their best because they're playing a Team Canada," he said. "So, it's like you get Czech's one day, the Fins the next day, it's like your body's like banged up and then you just got to keep going and going and going."

Stroeder was joined by eight other WHLers on Team Canada White.

