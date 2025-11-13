Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of 2006-Born Forward Caffey from Everett Silvertips

Published on November 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Forward Nolan Caffey with the Everett Silvertips

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Evan Morud/Everett Silvertips) Forward Nolan Caffey with the Everett Silvertips(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Evan Morud/Everett Silvertips)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2006-born forward Nolan Caffey in exchange for an eighth-round selection in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft.

Caffey is in his first season of junior competition, skating in 14 games this season for Everett and notching a goal and an assist. His first WHL goal came was a go-ahead goal this past Friday in the Silvertips' overtime loss to Prince George.

The Fremont, California native entered junior competition following five years at the prestigious Shattuck-St. Mary's prep school in Faribault, Minnesota, winning back-to-back 18-and-under national championships with the Sabres' prep team in 2024 and 2025. Caffey posted 80 points for Shattuck-St. Mary's last year in 58 games before signing with the Silvertips. He also led the school's 14U team to a 2021 national tournament title, and returned to nationals with the Shattuck-St. Mary's 16U team in 2023.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Nolan Caffey to the Wild family.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.