Silvertips Trade Nolan Caffey to Wenatchee

Published on November 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired a 2029 8th-round pick from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for forward Nolan Caffey.

Caffey, an '06-born winger, skated in 14 games as a Silvertip, recording one goal and one assist. The California native was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of training camp this September.

The trade trims the Everett roster to 25 players.







