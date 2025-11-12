Game Day Hub: November 12 vs Prince Albert

The Portland Winterhawks begin a four-in-five stretch this week, with three games at home and one on the road, starting tonight as they host the Prince Albert Raiders for their lone meeting of the season at 7 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks battled hard but came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday night at the VMC. Alex Weiermair opened the scoring for Portland in the first period with a power-play goal to tie the game at one, but Spokane took control in the second, building a 4-1 lead. Portland pushed back in the third, as Nathan Brown and captain Ryan Miller found the back of the net to pull the Hawks within one, but the comeback fell just short. Rookie goaltender Blake Clark turned aside 28 shots in the effort.

Raiders on the Radar

The Winterhawks and Raiders meet for their annual matchup, with the teams clashing just once per season. Historically, Prince Albert holds the edge over Portland, winning two of the last three meetings. Prince Albert enters the contest ranked third in the WHL with a 13-1-3-0 record, suffering only one regulation loss, delivered by the Tri-City Americans last Saturday. The Raiders boast the league's stingiest defense, allowing just 40 goals against.

Goaltender Michal Orsulak has started nine of the Raiders' 17 games this season, leading all WHL netminders with a 1.85 goals-against average, two shutouts, and sits fifth with a .918 save percentage.

McDonough 50 Points

Winterhawks forward Kyle McDonough notched point number 50 of his WHL career on Friday in Wenatchee, as his first goal of the season gave the Hawks some life late in the game. The Langdon, Alberta, product has posted eight points (1G, 7A) this season and continues to be a steady presence both on and off the ice. Known for his leadership, work ethic, and commitment to the community, McDonough's impact extends beyond the scoresheet. He was awarded the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for the 2024-25 season, recognized for his active involvement among 18 total community events and dedication to giving back throughout the year.

