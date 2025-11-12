Team CHL Leadership Group Unveiled for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) - alongside the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - announced today that Caleb Malhotra of the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) has been named captain of Team CHL for the upcoming 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, taking place November 25 in Calgary and November 26 in Lethbridge. Joining Malhotra in the team's leadership group are defenceman Ryan Lin of the Vancouver Giants (WHL), defenceman Xavier Villeneuve of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL), forward JP Hurlbert of the Kamloops Blazers (WHL), and defenceman Daxon Rudolph of the Prince Albert Raiders (WHL).

Lin and Villeneuve will serve as alternate captains for both games, while Hurlbert will wear an 'A' for Game 1 in Calgary and Rudolph will do so for Game 2 in Lethbridge. Malhotra, Lin, Villeneuve, Hurlbert, and Rudolph are five of 15 players on Team CHL who were identified by NHL Central Scouting as first-round candidates for the 2026 NHL Draft. The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge is expected to feature roughly 50% or more of the players who are going to be drafted in the first round of next summer's 2026 NHL Draft - highlighting the incredible talent that will be on display throughout this two-game series in Calgary and Lethbridge.

A smart, two-way centre with size and poise, Malhotra has quickly established himself as one of the OHL's best young players. The Toronto native and son of former NHL veteran Manny Malhotra was selected eighth overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and joined the Bulldogs this season. Through 19 games in 2025-26 with the No.1-ranked Bulldogs, the 17-year-old ranks tenth in OHL scoring with 25 points (8G-17A), including five multi-point outings - trailing only fellow Team CHL teammate and Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov (30 points) among the OHL's rookie scorers.

"I'm honoured not only to represent the CHL, but also to wear the 'C.' Being able to represent Canada in a way is such a special opportunity", said Caleb Malhotra, forward for the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL).

Lin, one of the most promising young defencemen in the WHL, capped his U17 season in 2024-25 with 53 points, becoming just the league's second rookie blueliner in 35 years to surpass the 50-point mark - a milestone previously reached only by Scott Niedermayer (1989-90) before being matched by Landon DuPont (2024-25). He has continued to anchor Vancouver's attack from the back end, and as of November 12, leads all WHL defencemen with 22 points (3G-19A), ranking tied for fourth among CHL blueliners. A gold medallist with Canada at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship and at the 2024 U17 World Challenge, the 17-year-old from Richmond, B.C., was also named to the CHL All-Rookie Team in 2024-25 and is recognized as a poised, high-IQ defender with elite skating, vision, and transition ability.

"It's a huge honour to represent Team CHL at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge and be named to the leadership group," shared Ryan Lin, defenceman for the Vancouver Giants (WHL). "I've had the chance to play with a lot of these talented players before at Hockey Canada events, so it's really exciting to be able to suit up alongside them against the U.S."

Dynamic and composed, Villeneuve combines high-end vision with offensive instincts that make him one of the QMJHL's premier blueliners. Through 20 games this season with the No.8-ranked Armada, the 18-year-old from Les Cèdres, Que., leads all QMJHL defencemen with 24 points (5G-19A), ranking tied for second among CHL defenders. Representing Canada at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, he helped his country capture gold while leading all tournament defencemen with four goals. Last season, Villeneuve became just the third 17-year-old in league history to win the Émile-Bouchard Trophy as QMJHL Defenceman of the Year, and earned a place on the CHL Third All-Star Team following a 62-point campaign in 2024-25.

"It's a great show of confidence, but what matters most to me is the team. We're all here to win both games against the Americans", declared Xavier Villeneuve, defenceman for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL).

A dynamic right-shot winger from Allen, Texas, Hurlbert brings speed, skill, and a relentless energy to Team CHL. After signing with Kamloops in August, the 17-year-old has taken the WHL by storm, leading the league in scoring with 35 points (13G-22A) through 20 games. His production also ranks second in CHL scoring this season, trailing only 2024 Team CHL and Brantford Bulldogs forward Jake O'Brien (37 points). Hurlbert led the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) in USHL scoring last season in 2024-25 and remains one of the most exciting American-born prospects heading into the 2026 NHL Draft.

"I am honoured to be part of the leadership group for Team CHL. It has been a great start to the season in the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers. I'm looking forward to getting the opportunity to play with other top players with Team CHL," stated JP Hurlbert, forward for the Kamloops Blazers (WHL).

A 17-year-old right-shot defenceman from Lacombe, Alberta, Rudolph was selected first overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and has quickly established himself as a poised, defensively sound blueliner whose gap control, positional awareness, and consistent reads make him a reliable presence in all situations. Through 17 games this season, Rudolph has notched 13 points (5G-8A) and continues to anchor the No. 5-ranked Prince Albert Raiders' blue line against top competition. A dual gold medallist with Canada at both the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship and 2024 U17 World Challenge, he continues to demonstrate the maturity and poise that have made him one of the WHL's top young defencemen.

"It means a lot to be part of the leadership group for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge," said Daxon Rudolph, defenceman for the Prince Albert Raiders (WHL). "Anytime you can represent on a stage like this, it's a big honour. I'm very proud and I'm looking forward to the experience."







