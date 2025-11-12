Game Preview: Vees vs Hurricanes

Published on November 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees host the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (9-6-1-2) picked up a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds last time out. The Vees jumped out to a four goal lead on Friday against the T-Birds thanks to first WHL goals from Booker Toninato and Nolan Stevenson as well as Jacob Kvasnicka and Matteo Danis finding the back of the net.

The Hurricanes enter the game 5-14-0-1 on the year. Lethbridge dropped a 5-2 decision to the Swift Current Broncos to start seven straight road games with Penticton being their first stop on the B.C. swing. They won't return home until Nov. 28 when they host Moose Jaw.

Following tonight's game, the Vees host the Spokane Chiefs on Friday before heading on the road to Tri-City to take on the Americans on Saturday.

Vees Player to Watch: Nolan Stevenson: The Vees captain picked up his first WHL goal on Friday to go along with 12 assists on the season.

Fast Fact: Vees forward Ryden Evers is tied for the WHL lead in game winning goals with three this season.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the only matchup of the season between the Vees and Hurricanes. Next season the Vees will head to Lethbridge as part of their Alberta road trip.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 23 points (9g, 14a)

Ryden Evers- 20 points (11g, 9a)

Brady Birnie- 18 points (5g, 13a)

Brittan Alstead- 16 points (8g, 8a)

Matteo Danis- 13 points (6g, 7a)

Hurricanes:

Luke Cozens- 28 points (12g, 16a)

Logan Wormald- 24 points (9g, 15a)

Easton Daneault- 15 points (0g, 15a)







