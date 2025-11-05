Game Preview: Vees vs Rockets

Published on November 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees will look to extend their points streak to three games on Wednesday night at the South Okanagan when they host the Kelowna Rockets. Puck drop is 6:30PM. The Vees will don their third jerseys for the first time tonight. TICKETS

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (8-5-1-2) battled back from a 3-1 third period deficit on Sunday in Victoria but eventually fell in a shootout. They did manage three-of-four points in the weekend series however. Ryden Evers had a goal and an assist to lead the way for the Vees.

The Rockets enter the game 5-5-1-1 on the year. They took down the Vancouver Giants 5-2 last time out and have points in three straight games as they look to turn their slow start around as the Memorial Cup hosts.

Following tonight's game, the Vees host the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday night for the Remembrance Commemoration game.

Vees Player to Watch: Tristan Petersen: Petersen has thrived playing on the top line with Ryden Evers and Jaco Kvasnicka. He scored a gorgeous goal off the rush in Victoria and is now up to three on the season.

Fast Fact: Ethan Weber is on a four game point streak entering tonight's matchup. It's the second four game point streak for the Vees defenceman this season.

HEAD TO HEAD: This will be the fourth meeting between the Vees and Rockets with Penticton grabbing the 5-3 win last time out. The two rivals will meet a total of eight times this season.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 21 points (8g, 13a)

Ryden Evers- 19 points (11g, 8a)

Brady Birnie- 16 points (5g, 11a)

Brittan Alstead- 15 points (8g, 7a)

Matteo Danis- 12 points (5g, 7a)

Rockets:

Tomas Poletin- 12 points (8g, 4a)

Carson Wetsch- 11 points (3g, 8a)

Kayden Longley- 9 points (4g, 5a)







