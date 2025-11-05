Oil Kings Host Rebels for Final Home Game Before Lengthy Road Swing

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings finish up a stretch of nine of 12 games on home ice tonight as they host the Red Deer Rebels.

The Oil Kings are currently in a stretch of three wins in a row as well and look to stay hot after scoring 22 goals during those three games. Edmonton is still atop the Central Division and Eastern Conference heading into tonight's game as they are 12-4-1-1 on the season, including going 6-1-1-1 on home ice.

Max Curran and Dylan Dean have led the charge over the last week, earning themselves WHL Weekly Honours as Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week respectively.

Meanwhile, the opponents, the Red Deer Rebels are currently 5-9-0-2 on the season, currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, just one point back of the eighth and final playoff spot. Red Deer has earned points in back to back gams after a win over Swift Current on Saturday, and a shootout loss to Calgary a week ago.

Tonight marks the second of eight meetings this season between the Oil Kings and Rebels with Edmonton currently holding a 2-0-0-0 record against Red Deer after two wins to open the WHL regular season back in September. The Oil Kings outscored the Rebels in those games 8-3 with Dylan Dean and Luke Powell each having two goals in the head-to-head matchup.

Game time for a Wiener Wednesday battle at Rogers Place is 7 p.m. tonight.







