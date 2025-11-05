Rockets Visit Vees Wednesday Night

Published on November 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets right wing Hiroki Gojsic

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets right wing Hiroki Gojsic(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets (5-5-1-1) are back on the road Wednesday night for a divisional showdown against the Penticton Vees (8-5-1-2) at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is set for 6:35 p.m. Fans can watch live on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

The Rockets enter the matchup on a high after a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, led by Carson Wetsch's two-goal performance and Josh Banini's 31-save night. Kelowna has now collected points in all three of their last three games and looks to carry that momentum into Penticton, where they've already earned one win this season.

Newly acquired defenseman Peyton Kettles, a 2025 second-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is expected to make his Rockets debut on Wednesday after serving a two-game suspension. The 6'6" blueliner adds size, poise, and experience to Kelowna's back end.

PENTICTON

The Vees return home after a weekend on the island that saw them earn three points with a 6-3 win on Saturday and a 4-3 shootout loss to Victoria on Sunday. Penticton has been a consistent offensive force early this season, averaging just under four goals per game.

Jacob Kvasnicka (8G, 13A) leads the Vees with 21 points, while Ryden Evers (11G, 8A) and Brady Birnie (5G, 11A) round out a dangerous top unit. Penticton's power play remains as one of the league's most efficient at 25.9%, while their penalty kill has been extremely steady at 81.4%.

INSIDE THE SERIES

2025-26 Season Series: Kelowna leads 2-1-0-0

Last Meeting: Kelowna 3 @ Penticton 5 - October 11, 2025

Kelowna Record: 5-5-1-1

Penticton Record: 8-5-1-2

Last 5 Games:

Kelowna - (5-2 W @ Vancouver), (3-4 OTL v. Medicine Hat), (2-1 W @ Victoria), (1-3 L @ Tri-City), (2-3 L v. Everett)

Penticton - (4-3 SOL @ Victoria SO), (6-3 W @ Victoria), (1-3 L v. Medicine Hat), (7-0 W @ Everett), (2-4 L v. Wenatchee)

Goals For/Against: Kelowna 35 GF / 44 GA | Penticton 60 GF / 47 GA

Special Teams: Kelowna PP 9/54 (16.7%), PK 35/46 (76.1%) | Penticton PP 14/54 (25.9%), PK 48/59 (81.4%)

UPCOMING WHL MILESTONES

Mazden Leslie is 2 points away from 200 career WHL points.

Mazden Leslie is 9 games away from 300 career WHL games played.

Carson Wetsch is 10 games away from 200 career WHL games played.

Hiroki Gojsic is 9 points shy of 100 career WHL points.

INJURY REPORT:

No current injuries

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Rockets head back to the island this weekend for a double header against the Victoria Royals. Friday night's gametime is set for 7:05pm, while Saturday's gametime is set for 4:05pm. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 the Lizard.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.