Warriors Look to Get off on the Right Foot with Busy Week

Published on November 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are looking to get one of their busiest stretches of the season off on the right foot tonight at the Temple Gardens Centre.

The Moose Jaw Warriors suffered a narrow loss to the Prince Albert Raiders to open the month of November. After the Warriors struck first, the Raiders retaliated with three goals. The Warriors were able to even the score early in the third period. Both teams added an additional goal to make the score 4 - 4 with the majority of the third period remaining. Prince Albert's Jonah Sivertson added the fifth goal for the Raiders, and Max Heise found the back of the net for his hat-trick.

Newly acquired goaltender Chase Wutzke leads the Warriors with a 2.98 goals against average and a save percentage of .885. He has a record of 3 - 6 between the Warriors and the Red Deer Rebels this season, including one shutout victory.

Lynden Lakovic and Landen McFadden lead the team with 18 points each. Lakovic has registered 13 goals and 5 assists, while McFadden has tallied seven goals and 11 assists. Colt Carter, although away at U17s, continues to lead the Warriors rookies with four goals and 12 points.

Last night, the Calgary Hitmen fell to the Regina Pats in overtime. The Hitmen's record is 10-3-2. The loss to the Pats marked the end of a six-game win streak. Kale Dach leads the Hitmen with six goals and 14 points. Brandon Gorzynski (seven goals, six assists) and Ethan Moore (four goals and nine assists) are tied with 13 points each.10

