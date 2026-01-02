Warriors to Start 2026 against the Tigers

Published on January 2, 2026

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - The Warriors are flying west today for a game against the Medicine Hat Tigers. In two games so far this season, the Warriors and Tigers have required overtime to determine a winner.

The Warriors took an early two-goal lead on New Year's Eve as they battled against the Regina Pats. The Pats returned fire, and the Warriors headed into the final frame down by a goal. Connor Schmidt got the Warriors back on track with a goal on a penalty shot early in the third period. The Pats struck again to take the lead, but the Warriors were able to respond to tie the game before Landen McFadden potted the overtime winner.

Landen McFadden continues to impress during his sophomore season. He leads the team with 16 goals and 37 points through 34 games. All three 20-year-olds sit just behind McFadden to round out the top five. Pavel McKenzie has tallied 10 goals and 33 points, Aiden Ziprick has notched nine goals and 32 points, and Ethan Semeniuk is just behind with eight goals and 27 points.

The Tigers come into tonight with a 25-6-3-2 record, and they are riding a 13-game winning streak. In their last game of 2025, the Tigers sailed to an 8-0 shutout victory over the Red Deer Rebels. Two-time WHL Champion, Bryce Pickford, leads their scoring with 27 goals and 50 points. Twins Liam (18 goals, 31 assists) and Markus (8 goals, 41 assists) Ruck sit just behind with 49 points each.

Last time the teams met, the Warriors took the lead with a goal from Landen McFadden just after the midpoint of the first period. The Tigers responded quickly with two goals to take the lead before the end of the first frame. In the middle frame, the Warriors got back on track with goals from Steven Steranka and Aiden Ziprick, but the Tigers were able to tally three to head into the final frame still up by one goal. In the final period, Ethan Semeniuk and Landen McFadden added one goal each to give the team back the lead. The Tigers responded with a goal with under 30 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game and force overtime. Bryce Pickford sealed their fate with the game-winner under two minutes into the extra frame.

Follow along with the action with James Gallo on Country 100 with the pregame show starting at 7:40 pm, or watch for free on Victory+.







