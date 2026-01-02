Silvertips Acquire Flyers Prospect Luke Vlooswyk in Trade with Red Deer

Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired NHL-drafted defenseman Luke Vlooswyk from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for forward Cole Temple and defenseman Cameron Dillard.

"We're excited to add Luke to our team," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "He's a steady right-shot defenseman with a long reach who brings a physical presence."

Vlooswyk, an '07-born Calgary, AB native, has appeared in 32 games this season for the Rebels, logging six assists and a +6 defensive rating. Drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers 157th-overall in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, he has accumulated four goals and 21 assists over 108 career games played since his debut with Red Deer in 2022.

Measuring at 6'5, 210 pounds, the right-handed defenseman spent his 2023-24 season as a teammate of Landon DuPont's at Edge Prep U18, winning a CSSHL U18 championship.

Cole Temple ('07) has recorded one goal and eight assists for nine points in 34 games played this season. Originally acquired via trade from Regina on Nov. 27, 2024, he departs the team with 14 goals and 25 assists in 76 games played with the Tips.

Cameron Dillard ('08) has posted two goals and one assist in 17 career WHL games played.







