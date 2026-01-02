Rockets Sign 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Selection Drew Larioza

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that the club has signed forward Drew Larioza, the Rockets' second-round selection (33rd overall) in the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Larioza, 16, is a 5'11", 172-pound right-shot centre from San Jose, California, who holds dual USA/Canada citizenship. He currently plays with Culver Military Academy 16U AAA, where he has established himself as a reliable two-way forward with strong offensive instincts.

During the 2024-25 season, Larioza recorded 55 points (19G, 36A) in 47 games. He has followed that up in 2025-26 with 21 points (8G, 13A) through 21 games, while continuing to earn heavy minutes due to his compete level and consistency. Nationally, Larioza represented Team White at the 2025 USA Select 16 event, posting three points (2G, 1A) in five games.

"Drew is a player we've been very impressed with since draft day," said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He plays the game the right way, competes every shift, and brings the type of character and work ethic we value in our organization. We're excited to officially welcome him to the Rockets."

Larioza was called up to the Rockets yesterday and is expected to make his WHL debut tonight against the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.







