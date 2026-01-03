December Ironworker of the Month: F Chase Harrington

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs forward Chase Harrington is your Ironworker of the Month for December!

Harrington led Chiefs skaters in scoring through December's 11 games, with five goals and nine assists for 14 total points. The Prince George, B.C. native also had a five-game point streak from December 13 versus Everett through December 28 versus Wenatchee. The 2026 NHL Draft-eligible winger recorded his 100th Western Hockey League point on December 16 versus the Portland Winterhawks, which ended up being a three-point night - his first of the season.

Harrington has 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points through the first 35 games of the season, over halfway to his point total of 50 during the 2024-25 campaign, and is averaging 0.89 points per game. He finished December +5. In December, Harrington was also named to Team West of the inaugural WHL Prospects Game set for Wednesday, February 18 in Vancouver, B.C.

Ironworker of the Month is proudly presented by the International Association of Ironworkers Local 14. Learn more at ironworkers14.org.







