Preview: Americans at Royals - January 3, 2026

Americans at Royals - January 3, 2026

Published on January 2, 2026

Tri-City Americans News Release







PREVIEW: Americans @ Royals - January 3, 2026

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans won their sixth game in a row with a 3-2 nail biter over the Spokane Chiefs on New Year's Eve. Dylan LeBret, Jake Gudelj and Savin Virk all scored, but the star of the show was goaltender Xavier Wendt who finished with a career-high 48 saves in the win. The six-game winning streak is a season high for Tri-City.

VS VICTORIA: Tonight is the second of four meetings between the Americans and Royals this season. Victoria visited the Toyota Center October 24, when Connor Dale scored a power play goal with one minute remaining to give the Americans a 3-2 win. The two teams will meet again tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 before the final meeting of the year comes February 24 at the Toyota Center.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Record: 19-13-2-0 Record: 15-12-5-3

Conference Ranking: 4th Conference Ranking: 8th

Goals for: 102 Goals for: 120

Goals Against: 107 Goals Against: 124

Power Play: 17.3% (18/104) Power Play: 24.8% (32/129)

Penalty Kill: 75.0% (81/108) Penalty Kill: 78.5% (84/107)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (17-21-38) Roan Woodward (22-15-37)

Connor Dale (13-22-35) Hayden Moore (12-23-35)

Gavin Garland (10-20-30) Timofei Runsto (7-23-30)

