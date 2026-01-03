Rockets Fall, 3-2, in Shootout to Blazers
Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets picked up a point but fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at Prospera Place in a tightly contested home-and-home opener. Despite outshooting Kamloops 43-40 and receiving a stellar performance from goaltender Josh Banini, the Blazers earned the extra point in the shootout.
GAME SUMMARY
Kelowna wasted no time opening the scoring, striking just 50 seconds into the first period. Hayden Paupanekis (12) stepped into a transition opportunity and snapped a shot through a Kamloops defender's legs and over the blocker, igniting the home crowd.
Kamloops responded midway through the frame on the power play, as Josh Evaschesen (16) evened the score at 12:21 on a tip from the point.
The Blazers took their first lead of the night early in the second period when Nathan Behm (21) finished a play off the rush at 6:30. Kelowna answered back at 13:53, as Hiroki Gojsic (12) put on a highlight-reel solo effort, going end-to-end and beating the goaltender from a sharp angle to tie the game 2-2.
From there, the game turned into a goaltending battle.
Josh Banini was rock-solid between the pipes, turning aside 38 shots through regulation and overtime, including several key saves late to preserve the tie. The Rockets had multiple powerplay looks but were unable to convert, while Kamloops also came up empty the rest of the way.
Neither team found the back of the net in overtime, sending the game to a shootout where Kamloops ultimately secured the extra point.
Josh Banini finished with 40 saves and was named the game's first star.
Keith McInnis made his Rockets debut after being acquired earlier in the day, while Drew Larioza also made his WHL debut.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Shots on Goal: Kelowna 43 | Kamloops 40
Power Play: Kelowna 0/4 | Kamloops 1/3
Faceoffs: Kelowna 50 | Kamloops 28
UP NEXT
The Rockets and Blazers continue their home-and-home series on Saturday night in Kamloops at the Sandman Centre. Kelowna then returns home to host the Tri-City Americans on January 7 at Prospera Place, with puck drop set for 7:05 PM. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com.
Images from this story
|
Kamloops Blazers' Ty Bonkowski versus Kelowna Rockets' Gabriel O'Brien
