Game Preview: Game 37 VS Warriors

Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of four meetings between the two eastern conference teams. Medicine Hat has won both previous matchups in overtime, one at home and one in Moose Jaw. Bryce Pickford (4G, 2A) leads the team against the Warriors this season with six points in two games.

2025-26 Season Series:

Moose Jaw 5 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Dec 12 2025) OT Medicine Hat 4 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Dec 5 2025) OT

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Moose Jaw 1 (Dec 13 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Oct 18 2024)

Moose Jaw 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Nov 9 2024) Moose Jaw 6 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 5 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Moose Jaw

25-6-3-2 14-17-3-1

Central - 1st East Div. - 4th

East - 1st East Conf. - 7th

League - 2nd League - 18th

Home - 13-1-1-1 Home - 8-10-2-0

Away - 12-5-2-1 Away - 6-7-1-1

Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 2-6-2-0

Streak - W13 Streak - W1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Moose Jaw

47-17-3-1 15-45-6-2

Central - 1st East Div. - 6th

East - 1st East Conf. - 11th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-21-2-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 6-24-4-0

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Moose Jaw

Power Play: 31.9% (2nd) Power Play: 28.0% (8th)

Penalty Kill: 80.7% (6th) Penalty Kill: 68.3% (20th)

Previous Game: The Tigers shutout the Red Deer Rebels 8-0 for their 13th win in a row on Tuesday, December 30th in the Marchant Crane Centrium. Markus Ruck (1SHG, 3A) and Liam Ruck (2G, 2A) led the team with four points each in their 100th career game. Kadon McCann, Jonas Woo, Misha Volotovskii, Kade Stengrim and Noah Davidson also got in on the scoring parade on Tuesday night. Jordan Switzer had a phenomenal night in net, stopping 23 of 23 shots faced for his fifth career shutout.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Bryce Pickford (50) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.66)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (27) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.900)

Assists - Markus Ruck (41) Wins - Jordan Switzer (15)

PIMs - Cam Parr (62) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+40)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 50 (T-4th)

Liam Ruck - 49 (T-6th)

Markus Ruck - 49 (T-6th)

Jonas Woo - 48 (8th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 27 (1st)

Assists Markus Ruck - 41 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 31 (T-7th)

Jonas Woo - 30 (T-10th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 12 (T-2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 24 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (4th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (1st)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-8th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 62 (7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +40 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +38 (2nd)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 50 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 48 (2nd)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 27 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 18 (2nd)

Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 30 (T-3rd)

Bryce Pickford - 23 (T-8th)

Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +40 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +38 (2nd)

Points (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 32 (6th)

Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 25 (T-3rd)

Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +23 (T-3rd)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - +14 (T-6th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.66 (8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 15 (T-3rd)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-9th)

Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-9th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 13 Game Point Streak - 25 Points

Bryce Pickford 11 Game Point Streak - 26 Points

Jonas Woo 11 Game Point Streak - 25 Points

Liam Ruck 9 Game Point Streak - 23 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 2 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Kade Stengrim 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Carter Cunningham 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Kadon McCann 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Liam Ruck 5 Game Goal Streak - 7 Goals

Medicine Hat Tigers 13 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cam Parr 200 Career Games Played 199 Career Games Played

Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Liam Ruck 50 Career Assists 46 Career Assists

Jonas Woo 150 Career Points 148 Career Points

Riley Steen 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played

Cam Parr 300 Career Penalty Minutes 296 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 24 Players - 14 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (8) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Red Deer Rebels 8-0 W @ Moose Jaw - Sat. Jan 3 6:00PM (ST)

VS Red Deer Rebels 7-4 W VS Seattle - Fri. Jan 9 7:00PM (MST)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Jan 10 7:00PM (MST)

VS Brandon Wheat Kings 7-3 W @ Edmonton - Wed. Jan 14 7:00PM (MST)

VS Swift Current Broncos 10-2 W VS Edmonton - Fri. Jan 16 7:00PM (MST)







Western Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.