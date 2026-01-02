Game Preview: Game 37 VS Warriors
Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of four meetings between the two eastern conference teams. Medicine Hat has won both previous matchups in overtime, one at home and one in Moose Jaw. Bryce Pickford (4G, 2A) leads the team against the Warriors this season with six points in two games.
2025-26 Season Series:
Moose Jaw 5 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Dec 12 2025) OT Medicine Hat 4 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Dec 5 2025) OT
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Moose Jaw 1 (Dec 13 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Oct 18 2024)
Moose Jaw 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Nov 9 2024) Moose Jaw 6 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 5 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Moose Jaw
25-6-3-2 14-17-3-1
Central - 1st East Div. - 4th
East - 1st East Conf. - 7th
League - 2nd League - 18th
Home - 13-1-1-1 Home - 8-10-2-0
Away - 12-5-2-1 Away - 6-7-1-1
Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 2-6-2-0
Streak - W13 Streak - W1
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Moose Jaw
47-17-3-1 15-45-6-2
Central - 1st East Div. - 6th
East - 1st East Conf. - 11th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-21-2-2
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 6-24-4-0
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Moose Jaw
Power Play: 31.9% (2nd) Power Play: 28.0% (8th)
Penalty Kill: 80.7% (6th) Penalty Kill: 68.3% (20th)
Previous Game: The Tigers shutout the Red Deer Rebels 8-0 for their 13th win in a row on Tuesday, December 30th in the Marchant Crane Centrium. Markus Ruck (1SHG, 3A) and Liam Ruck (2G, 2A) led the team with four points each in their 100th career game. Kadon McCann, Jonas Woo, Misha Volotovskii, Kade Stengrim and Noah Davidson also got in on the scoring parade on Tuesday night. Jordan Switzer had a phenomenal night in net, stopping 23 of 23 shots faced for his fifth career shutout.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Bryce Pickford (50) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.66)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (27) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.900)
Assists - Markus Ruck (41) Wins - Jordan Switzer (15)
PIMs - Cam Parr (62) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+40)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Bryce Pickford - 50 (T-4th)
Liam Ruck - 49 (T-6th)
Markus Ruck - 49 (T-6th)
Jonas Woo - 48 (8th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 27 (1st)
Assists Markus Ruck - 41 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 31 (T-7th)
Jonas Woo - 30 (T-10th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 12 (T-2nd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 24 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 16 (4th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (1st)
Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-8th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 62 (7th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +40 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +38 (2nd)
Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 50 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 48 (2nd)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 27 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 18 (2nd)
Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 30 (T-3rd)
Bryce Pickford - 23 (T-8th)
Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +40 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +38 (2nd)
Points (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 32 (6th)
Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 25 (T-3rd)
Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +23 (T-3rd)
Yaroslav Bryzgalov - +14 (T-6th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.66 (8th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 15 (T-3rd)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-9th)
Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-9th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 13 Game Point Streak - 25 Points
Bryce Pickford 11 Game Point Streak - 26 Points
Jonas Woo 11 Game Point Streak - 25 Points
Liam Ruck 9 Game Point Streak - 23 Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 2 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Kade Stengrim 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Carter Cunningham 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Kadon McCann 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Liam Ruck 5 Game Goal Streak - 7 Goals
Medicine Hat Tigers 13 Game Win Streak
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Cam Parr 200 Career Games Played 199 Career Games Played
Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 47 Career Points
Liam Ruck 50 Career Assists 46 Career Assists
Jonas Woo 150 Career Points 148 Career Points
Riley Steen 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played
Cam Parr 300 Career Penalty Minutes 296 Career Penalty Minutes
Roster Makeup: 24 Players - 14 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (8) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Red Deer Rebels 8-0 W @ Moose Jaw - Sat. Jan 3 6:00PM (ST)
VS Red Deer Rebels 7-4 W VS Seattle - Fri. Jan 9 7:00PM (MST)
@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Jan 10 7:00PM (MST)
VS Brandon Wheat Kings 7-3 W @ Edmonton - Wed. Jan 14 7:00PM (MST)
VS Swift Current Broncos 10-2 W VS Edmonton - Fri. Jan 16 7:00PM (MST)
Western Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026
- NHL Prospects Pickford & Dach, 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Ruzicka Headline WHL Monthly Awards for December - WHL
- Rockets Sign 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Selection Drew Larioza - Kelowna Rockets
- Game Preview: Game 37 VS Warriors - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Host Giants Friday for First Home Game of 2026 - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors to Start 2026 against the Tigers - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: January 2 at Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Surrender Late Equalizer, Fall 6-5 in OT - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.