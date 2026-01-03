Oil Kings Unveil Jerseys for Superhero Day on Sunday
Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings unveiled today unique theme jerseys for Sunday afternoon's REMAX Presents: Be a Superhero game!
Whether you're a fan of Superman, Batman, Spiderman, or any other superhero, Sunday is a game you're going to want to be at!
The Oil Kings will wear jerseys in the theme of superhero's for the game, and in warmups the players will be wearing capes to complete the look. The jerseys and capes will be auctioned and raffled off on the concourse during the game, meaning the only way to get your hands on one is to be at the game! Money raised from the jerseys will go to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton.
In addition to the jerseys, keep an eye out for your favourite superheroes who will be making their way around the concourse!
It's sure to be another tremendous Family Fun Sunday at Rogers Place with puck drop at 4 p.m. as the Oil Kings take on the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Kids Food Combos start at just $7.50 and tickets for great seats start at just $20!
