Broncos Fall, 4-3, in Overtime to Hurricanes in 2026 Opener

Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos opened their 2026 calendar with a hard-fought point but ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime to the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday night at VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It marked the Broncos' first game of the new year and their second meeting with the Hurricanes this season, evening the season series at 1-1.

Swift Current came out flying in the first period, controlling much of the offensive-zone play and limiting Lethbridge's scoring chances early. The strong start paid off quickly, as Jayden Oleskiw scored the first goal of the game at 2:53, firing home his first WHL goal on the team's first shot of the night. Brennen Hocher and Brennan Brown picked up the assists.

Lethbridge responded at 6:11 when Owen Berge tied the game, but the Broncos reclaimed the lead midway through the period. Trae Wilke showcased his skill at 14:08, pulling off a slick toe-drag before snapping a wrist shot past the goaltender from the left circle. Easton Laplante and Nathan Gray assisted on the highlight-reel marker. The Hurricanes answered once more late in the frame, with Will Scott scoring at 18:51 to send the teams into the first intermission tied 2-2.

Swift Current continued to push the pace in the second period and was rewarded early. Wilke struck again at 5:32, finishing off a two-on-one rush to score his 10th goal of the season. Jayden Oleskiw and Brennan Brown earned the assists as the Broncos carried a 3-2 lead into the third.

The Hurricanes drew even early in the final frame when Kai Anderson scored at 6:17. From there, the Broncos applied steady pressure, generating quality chances and earning two power-play opportunities, but were unable to find the back of the net. A late penalty in the final 10 seconds of regulation gave Lethbridge a power play heading into overtime, setting the stage for the decisive moment.

Just 24 seconds into the extra frame, Luke Cozens ended it for the Hurricanes, blasting a one-timer on the power play off a setup from Nathan Maloney. The goal came on Lethbridge's first shot of overtime and sealed the 4-3 win.

Swift Current outshot Lethbridge 34-28, including a dominant 16-shot second period, but went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Hurricanes finished 1-for-2 with the man advantage and held the edge in the faceoff circle, winning 33 draws to the Broncos' 26.

In goal, Archer Cooke turned aside 24 of 28 shots in his second WHL start.

With the overtime loss, the Broncos' record moves to 8-26-2-0. Swift Current will look for a quick turnaround and a measure of revenge when they host the Hurricanes on Saturday, Jan. 3, at the InnovationPlex.







