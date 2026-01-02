Chiefs Host Giants Friday for First Home Game of 2026

Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Vancouver Giants in their first home game of 2026 Friday night. The teams haven't faced each other since December 14, when Vancouver came away with an 8-4 victory.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: Fred Meyer Wall Calendar Giveaway presented by 95.3 KPND

JERSEY COLOR: Blue

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.