Chiefs Host Giants Friday for First Home Game of 2026
Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Vancouver Giants in their first home game of 2026 Friday night. The teams haven't faced each other since December 14, when Vancouver came away with an 8-4 victory.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Fred Meyer Wall Calendar Giveaway presented by 95.3 KPND
JERSEY COLOR: Blue
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
