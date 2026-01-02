Game Day Hub: January 2 at Wenatchee

Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks open 2026 on the road, visiting Wenatchee to face the Wild tonight, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, January 9 - Pride Night - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, January 10 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 30-21 - BUY TICKETS

Monday, January 19 - Tommy Palooza and Mascot Mayhem - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Hawks came out flying in Portland, as Luke Wilfley opened the scoring just 1:29 in by cleaning up a bouncing puck in the slot for his second goal of the season, giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead after one.

Everett answered early in the second when Rhys Jamieson tied the game at 2:41, but Portland regained the lead on the power play as Carter Sotheran set up Jordan Duguay for a wrist shot that beat Anders Miller's glove. Landon DuPont responded late in the frame to knot the game at two heading into the break.

Portland took control in the final 20 minutes of 2025. Ryan Miller buried a rebound off a Nathan Free one-timer for the go-ahead goal, Sotheran added insurance after forcing a turnover, and Alex Weiermair capped the scoring with the Hawks' third power-play goal of the night. Cruz Chase made 22 saves as the Winterhawks skated away with a 5-2 New Year's Eve victory.

Wild Watch

The Winterhawks and Wild square off tonight in the fourth of six regular-season meetings, with Portland looking to build on its winning streak after taking two of the first three matchups. Wenatchee enters the night with a 13-20-1-1 record and is in need of points as it sits at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Milestone Moments

During the December 28 matchup with the Tri-City Americans, two Winterhawks reached notable milestones.

Portland captain Ryan Miller recorded his first career WHL hat trick, scoring the team's first three goals to keep the Hawks in a back-and-forth battle. Selected in the third round by the Pittsburgh Penguins this past summer, Miller has totaled 42 points in 36 games this season, with 16 goals and 26 assists.

Alternate captain Carter Sotheran also hit a milestone, collecting his 100th career assist on Portland's fourth goal when his point shot was redirected by Jake Gustafson. The fourth-year veteran added three assists on the night and leads all Winterhawks defensemen with 35 points (5G, 30A), ranking fourth on the team overall. Sotheran has recorded 10 multi-assist games in 34 appearances this season.

World Juniors Watch

The 2026 World Junior Championships are well underway in Minnesota, and Winterhawks defenseman Max Pšenička delivered the game-winning goal for Czechia in its matchup against Latvia on December 31. Psenicka chased down the puck in the right circle and fired a shot that found its way through to give Czechia a 3-1 lead. Czechia went on to secure a 4-2 victory, improving to 2-1-1 in tournament play. The Czechs will next face Switzerland tomorrow, January 2, at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

STAY SOCIAL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok -

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on sale NOW for the 2025-26 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.