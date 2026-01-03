Warriors Clawed by Tigers

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - The Warriors surged late in the third period, but couldn't overcome an early deficit to beat the Tigers on Friday night.

The Tigers' offensive pressure early in the frame was rewarded with two quick goals just before the halfway mark of the first period. The Warriors had the first man-advantage of the game with just under eight minutes to play in the opening period. They couldn't capitalize on the opportunity and were sent to the first intermission down two.

The Tigers' dominance continued into the middle frame with goals from Liam Ruck and Jonas Woo before the 5:30 mark of the period. Following the Tigers' fourth goal, Kyle Jones' night ended, leaving 15-year-old goaltending prospect Dylan Mingo to take the crease.

Mingo was tested early and made some crucial saves to keep the Warriors on the hunt. After coming out of the net to play the puck, Mingo took a bump from Medicine Hat's Noah Davidson to land the Warriors on their second power play of the game.

The Tigers' penalty kill put home a shorthanded goal to give them a five-goal lead with under four minutes to play in the second period. The Warriors were able to respond this time with a goal from Ethan Semeniuk with inside three minutes remaining in the period.

After a roughing call to Medicine Hat's Cam Parr late in the second frame, the Warriors started the third period with just over 90 seconds remaining on their third power play of the game. The Warriors couldn't convert on the opportunity and remained down by four.

Quickly after getting back to even strength, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll landed back on the Tigers' back on the penalty kill following an interference minor. Back at even strength again, in his season debut, recently reassigned Andrew Basha sent home the Tigers' sixth goal of the game.

The Warriors' penalty kill was tested after Gage Nagel was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking. The penalty kill stood strong, and the score remained 6 - 1 in favour of Medicine Hat.

The Warriors landed back on the power play less than 20 seconds after returning to even strength, and Landen McFadden tapped home a power play goal for the Warriors. Less than a minute later, Captain Brady Ness tallied the first multi-goal campaign of his career with the Warriors' third goal.

The Warriors went one for five on the power play and two for two on the penalty kill. Kyle Jones and Dylan Mingo combined for 25 saves on 31 shots. Across the ice, Jordan Switzer made 10 saves on 13 shots.

The Warriors and Tigers bring their battle back to the Temple Gardens Centre tomorrow night. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or watch for free on Victory+.

