Thunderbirds Acquire Philadelphia Flyers Prospect Matthew Gard

Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







Kent, WA - The Seattle Thunderbirds have acquired Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matthew Gard from the Red Deer Rebels. General Manager Bil LaForge is sending Cameron Kuzma, a 2028 third round draft pick, aconditional 2028 fourth round pick and a conditional 2029 fourth round pick to Red Deer in the deal.

"We're getting a big center who plays the right way, plays our style of hockey," said LaForge of his newest acquisition. "When the opportunity came up, it was a move we jumped on. We've been stockpiling these picks and it was a good opportunity to use them."

Gard was selected by the Flyers in the second round, 39th overall, of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The Winnipeg, MB native has 65 points (32g, 33a) in 144 WHL games, all with the Rebels. Limited to just 23 games the first half of the season due to an upper body injury, the 2007 born, 6'5", 197 lb. center has eleven points (6g,5a) entering January.

"It's a great opportunity for me to get a fresh start," stated Gard of the trade to Seattle. "I'm really excited to be a Thunderbird."

The T-Birds had acquired Kuzma last July from the Regina Pats. In 32 games with Seattle he contributed ten points (4g,6a).

"We hate to give up a player like Cameron," explained LaForge. "But to get something good you have to give up something good."

The Thunderbirds are in Red Deer Saturday to play the Rebels. It's the first of five straight games against the Central Division. The T-Birds next home game is January 16th at the accesso ShoWare Center versus the Moose Jaw Warriors.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

