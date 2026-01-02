Rebels Complete Trades with Kelowna, Everett, Seattle
Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President, and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed three trades.
From the Kelowna Rockets the Rebels have acquired 17-year-old forward Kalder Varga, Kelowna's third-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft, and a sixth-round pick in 2026 (via Spokane) in exchange for 19-year-old defenceman Keith McInnis.
From the Seattle Thunderbirds the Rebels have acquired 17-year-old forward Cameron Kuzma, a third-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2028, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2029 in exchange for 18-year-old forward Matthew Gard.
From the Everett Silvertips the Rebels have acquired 18-year-old forward Cole Temple and 17-year-old defenceman Cameron Dillard in exchange for 18-year-old defenceman Luke Vlooswyk and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.
Varga was selected by Kelowna in round one, seventh overall at the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft and has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) through 98 games over two seasons, including 11 points in 34 games this season.
Kuzma was originally selected by the Regina Pats in round three, 61 st overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He has 29 points in 87 career games with the Pats and Thunderbirds, including 10 points in 32 games this season with Seattle.
Temple also began his WHL career with Regina after being selected fifth overall by the Pats in 2022. He has 70 points in 163 career games with the Pats and Silvertips, including nine points in 34 games with Everett this season.
Dillard is in his first season in the WHL after being selected 10 th overall by Everett in round one of the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. He has played in 17 games this season, collecting three points (two goals, one assist). Dillard is a product of the Dallas Stars Elite AAA program.
Kalder Varga
Forward
Shoots: Right
Height: 6'0
Weight: 176
Birthdate: 2008-06-24
Hometown: Geneva, IL
Cameron Kuzma
Forward
Shoots: Left
Height: 6'2
Weight: 195
Birthdate: 2008-07-17
Hometown: St. Albert, AB
Cole Temple
Forward
Shoots: Left
Height: 5'10
Weight: 168
Birthdate: 2007-03-20
Hometown: Brandon, MB
Cameron Dillard
Defence
Shoots: Right
Height: 6'4
Weight: 218
Birthdate: 2008-05-15
Hometown: Flower Mound, TX
Also today the Rebels have reassigned 17-year-old forward Nolan Schmidt to the Whitecourt Wolverines (AJHL) and 16-year-old defenceman Nikolas Ferry to the Grande Prairie Storm (AJHL). Schmidt will join the Wolverines immediately while Ferry will remain with the Rebels for the time being as an affiliated player.
