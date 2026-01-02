Rockets Acquire Defenseman Keith McInnis from Red Deer

Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Defenseman Keith McInnis with the Red Deer Rebels

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have acquired defenseman Keith McInnis from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for forward Kalder Varga, a third-round pick in 2028, and a sixth-round pick in 2026 (SPO).

McInnis, 19, is a left-shot defenseman from Red Deer, Alberta, who brings a dynamic offensive element to the Rockets' blue line. The 6'1", 196-pound defender has recorded 20 points (6G, 14A) in 34 games this season with the Rebels, while adding a physical presence and strong puck-moving ability from the back end.

Prior to joining Red Deer, McInnis starred with the Brooks Bandits, producing 37 points (13G, 24A) in 51 regular-season games during the 2024-25 BCHL season, followed by 17 points in 21 playoff games. He also spent time in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks earlier in his junior career.

"This is a move that adds an important dimension to our group," said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "Keith is a mobile, confident defenseman who can play both the left and right side on defense while creating offence and helping us transition the puck."

In the deal, Kelowna sends Kalder Varga to Red Deer. Varga, 17, was selected seventh overall by the Rockets in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. The 6'0", 181-pound forward has posted 11 points (8G, 3A) in 34 games this season with Kelowna, after recording 24 points (10G, 14A) in 58 games as a rookie in 2024-25. Internationally, Varga represented the United States at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, tallying three points in five games and winning gold.

"Kalder is a young player with lots of upside who has worked hard for our organization," Hamilton added. "We thank him for his contributions and wish him nothing but success with the Rebels."

With the addition of McInnis, the Rockets bolster their defensive core as they continue through the second half of the 2025-26 season.

