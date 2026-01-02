NHL Prospects Pickford & Dach, 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Ruzicka Headline WHL Monthly Awards for December

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Montreal Canadiens prospect and Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Bryce Pickford has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Month for December.

Pickford, a 19-year-old product of Chauvin, Alta., recorded 22 points (14G-8A) and a plus-15 rating in nine games during the month of the December, helping the defending WHL Champion Tigers go 9-0-0-0, extending a 13-game win streak and a point streak of 17 games (15-0-1-1).

Selected by the Canadiens in the third round (81st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-1, 186-pound Pickford was a goal-scoring machine during December, including a stretch that saw him register five consecutive game-winning goals from December 3-13.

Aside from his game-winning goal streak, Pickford marched through December scoring in every game, until his eight-game run was snapped on December 30 in an 8-0 win at Red Deer. Despite not finding the back of the net, Pickford did collect an assist, extending his active point-scoring streak to 11 games (November 28 to present). Pickford's eight-game goal-scoring streak is tied for the longest in the WHL this season with Red Deer Rebels forward Samuel Drancak, who scored goals in eight consecutive games from October 29 through November 21.

From December 3-13, Pickford recorded five consecutive multi-goal games. On Wednesday, December 3, he struck twice in a 7-1 win over the Prince Albert Raiders, including the game-winning goal. Friday, December 5, featured another two-goal effort from Pickford, including the overtime winning goal in a 4-3 triumph over the Moose Jaw Warriors. On Saturday, December 6, Pickford registered the first hat trick of his WHL career, scoring three times, including the game-winning goal, in a 5-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild. The following weekend, Pickford once again put together back-to-back two-goal games, including the game-deciding markers both nights, as the Tigers clipped the Warriors 6-5 in overtime before thrashing the Swift Current Broncos by a 10-2 margin.

Aside from his goal-scoring run, Pickford recorded multi-point performances in seven of nine games during the month of December, including two three-point games and two four-point games.

With 50 points (27G-23A) through 34 games, Pickford leads all WHL defencemen in scoring and is tied for fourth in the WHL scoring race, trailing Kamloops Blazers forward JP Hurlbert (60 points), Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt (55 points), and Kamloops Blazers forward Nathan Behm (51 points). Pickford's 27 goals lead the entire WHL - ahead of the likes of Brandon Wheat Kings forward Joby Baumuller (26 goals), Hurlbert (25 goals), Schmidt (25 goals), and Kamloops Blazers forward Tommy Lafreniere (25 goals).

Pickford's five game-winning goals during the month of December improves his season total to seven - good enough to lead the WHL. His plus-38 rating is second in the WHL, trailing teammate Jonas Woo.

Pickford was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week on December 8, 2025, after registering eight points, including seven goals, over a three-game stretch to start the month (December 1-7).

The fourth-year WHL defenceman was rewarded for his outstanding campaign when he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Christmas Eve.

Over the course of the entire season, Pickford has recorded seven multi-goal games and 14 multi-point performances. Pickford's active point streak of 11 games is the third longest active streak in the WHL, trailing Schmidt (18 games) and Tigers teammate Markus Ruck (13 games). The longest point streak in the WHL this season was recorded by Portland Winterhawks forward Ryan Miller, who tallied 27 points in 20 games from October 13 through December 5.

A two-time WHL Champion (2023 - Seattle Thunderbirds, 2025 - Medicine Hat Tigers), Pickford was acquired by the Tigers in exchange for a package of draft picks during the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. In 82 career regular season games with the Tigers, the right-shot blueliner has tallied 97 points (47G-50A). Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the second round (38th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Pickford has collected 132 points (55G-77A) in 203 career WHL regular season games.

Heading into the first weekend of 2026, Pickford and the Tigers are 25-6-3-2, sitting atop the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Next up, Pickford and the Tigers host the Moose Jaw Warriors (14-17-3-1) Friday, January 2 (7 p.m. MT), at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

Tempo WHL Player of the Month

September / October: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

November: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

PENGUINS PROSPECT DACH NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH FOR DECEMBER

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Pittsburgh Penguins prospect and Calgary Hitmen forward Kale Dach has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Over the course of December, the 18-year-old product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., recorded 14 points (8G-6A) in nine games, helping the Hitmen go 6-2-2-0. Of his eight goals, three were game winners.

Selected by the Penguins in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Dach registered points in seven of the nine games he played in December, including five multi-point outings.

On Saturday, December 6, Dach struck for the game-winning goal along with an assist, as the Hitmen stymied the Lethbridge Hurricanes by a 4-1 score.

Friday, December 12, saw Dach back on the scoresheet as he found the back of the net 14 seconds into the third period to notch his second game-winning goal of the month, in this a 4-1 triumph over the Red Deer Rebels.

The following night, Dach was once again the author of the game-winning tally, opening the scoring on a power play as the Hitmen thumped the Red Deer Rebels by a 9-0 score Saturday, December 13. Dach found the back of the net for a second time, once again on a power play, early in the second period. He finished the night with two tallies and was named first star of the game.

Dach logged a three-point outing (2G-1A) Wednesday, December 17, as the Hitmen thumped the Swift Current Broncos by a 9-2 score at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Midway through the second period, he scored at even strength to give the Hitmen a 4-1 lead. Late in the third period, he registered a penalty shot goal to conclude the scoring for the Hitmen.

Returning from the holiday break, Dach was back up to his old tricks, securing three points (1G-2A) Saturday, December 27, as the Hitmen fell to the Kamloops Blazers by a 9-5 score. Dach's lone goal in the contest represented his 20th of the campaign.

As the Hitmen continued their swing through the WHL's B.C. Division, Dach logged two assists Tuesday, December 30, in a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Giants. He provided the primary helper on a first period marker from Landon Amrhein, which went on to stand as the eventual game-winning goal. Dach

With 42 points (21G-21A) in 34 games, the Penguins prospect leads the Hitmen in scoring. His 21 goals are tied for seventh across the entire WHL.

Originally selected by the Hitmen in the fifth round (95th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Dach signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Hitmen on January 24, 2025.

Heading into the weekend, the Hitmen (18-10-5-1) are sixth in the WHL's Eastern Conference, having gone 6-2-2-0 in their past 10 games.

Next up, Dach and the Hitmen visit the B.C. Division leading Prince George Cougars (23-11-2-0) Saturday, January 3 (7 p.m. MT), at CN Centre.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month

September / October: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

WHEAT KINGS NETMINDER RUZICKA NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH FOR DECEMBER

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced Brandon Wheat Kings netminder Filip Ruzicka has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

A 17-year-old product of Trinec, Czechia, Ruzicka went 7-0-0-0 with a 1.42 goals-against average, .955 save percentage, and one shutout during the month of the December, helping the Wheat Kings surge into fourth place in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Ruzicka's 422 minutes played ranked second among all WHL goaltenders in December, trailing only Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Evan Gardner of the Saskatoon Blades, who saw a WHL-leading 425 minutes of action. With 210 saves, Ruzicka knocked away the third most pucks of all WHL goaltenders during the previous month. His seven wins led the entire WHL in December.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Ruzicka was named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 28, after recording his first career WHL shutout in a 31-save, 3-0 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound puckstopper won seven consecutive starts from December 3-28. In four of those games, he was called upon to make 30 or more saves, including a month-high 37 stops in a 3-2 overtime triumph against the Calgary Hitmen on Friday, December 19.

Over the course of his seven-game winning streak, Ruzicka knocked off the Saskatoon Blades, Moose Jaw Warriors (twice), Kelowna Rockets, Edmonton Oil Kings, Red Deer Rebels, and Hitmen.

In an impressive win over the Central Division-leading Oil Kings on Sunday, December 14, Ruzicka was named first star of the game, turning aside 32 shots to backstop the Wheat Kings to a 4-2 win in a road game where they were outshot 34-19.

Selected by the Wheat Kings in the second round (104th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Ruzicka is 16-5-0-0 with a 2.87 GAA, .911 SV%, and one shutout, to start his WHL career. He ranks among the WHL leaders in major goaltending categories, including wins (T-1st) and save percentage (fifth).

Heading into the weekend, the Wheat Kings (22-13-1-0) rank fourth in the WHL's Eastern Conference, having gone 8-2-0-0 over their previous 10 games.

Next up, Ruzicka and the Wheat Kings visit the Saskatoon Blades (20-14-2-1) in an all-important East Division showdown on Saturday, January 3 at 7 p.m. CT.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month

September / October: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars







