Hawks Come up Short in Wenatchee

Ryan Miller and Alex Weiermair found the back of the net, and Tyler DiCarlo made his Winterhawks debut, but Portland ultimately fell short Friday night in Wenatchee.

Game #37: Portland (2) vs. Wenatchee (6)

SOG: POR (44) - WEN (25)

PP: POR (0/7) - WEN (2/3)

Saves: Chase (15) DiCarlo (4) - Tvrznik (42)

SCORING:

WEN - Caelan Joudrey (8) from Mason Kraft and Josh Toll (power play)

WEN - Mason Kraft (8) from Grady Wedman and Brandon Osbourne

WEN - Caelan Joudrey (9) from Mason Kraft and Josh Toll (power play)

POR - Ryan Miller (17) from Alex Weiermair

WEN - Aidan Grossklaus (8) (shorthanded)

POR - Alex Weiermair (21) from Ryan Miller and Jordan Duguay

WEN - Rui Han (5) from Alexandre Andre and Drew Smith

WEN - Luka Shcherbyna (16) from Nolan Caffey

GAME SUMMARY:

The Wild came out flying on home ice, scoring three consecutive goals, two on the power play off the stick of Caelan Joudrey, to build an early three-goal cushion. The Winterhawks' top line responded, as Alex Weiermair forced a turnover in the defensive zone and carried the puck with speed before finding captain Ryan Miller on the left wing, whose wrist shot beat the goaltender to pull Portland within two. Despite the deficit, the Hawks peppered Wenatchee netminder Tobias Tvrznik with 21 shots in the opening frame and headed into the first intermission trailing 3-1.

Portland earned a power play shortly after the first media timeout, but a turnover at center ice allowed Aidan Grossklaus to capitalize shorthanded, restoring the Wild's three-goal lead. The Hawks answered nearly six minutes later when a shot from the slot by Miller kicked to Weiermair, who snapped it home to make it a two-goal game once again. Wenatchee pushed the advantage back to three before the break, as Rui Han notched his fifth of the season to send the teams into the second intermission with Portland trailing 5-2.

Offsetting penalties early in the third period opened up four-on-four play, and the Wild took advantage as Luka Shcherbyna picked up a loose puck and finished on a breakaway to make it a four-goal lead. The Hawks were unable to mount a comeback and fell by a final score of 6-2 in Wenatchee.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks are back at the Glass Palace tomorrow, January 3, for game two of the three-in-three, welcoming the Vancouver Giants for a 6:00 p.m. PST puck drop.

