Chiefs Open the New Year with Giant Win, Preston Nets Game Winner over Vancouver

Published on January 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs' Carter Esler and team on game night

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs opened the 2026 calendar year with a skate against the Vancouver Giants on Friday night for the annual Fred Meyer Wall Calendar Giveaway.

The first period was a dominant showing from the Spokane Chiefs, firing 18 shots to only three for the visitors. Spokane got on the board halfway through the period after a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs' prospect Nathan Mayes found its way into the net for his first goal of the season.

The Chiefs' defenseman carried the puck nearly the length of the ice along the boards before firing it off the goaltender and in.

After a successful penalty kill, the Chiefs ended the period on a high note, taking a lead into intermission.

The Giants' Colton Gerrior found the net on the power play at 7:11 in the second, tying the game at one.

Not long after, the 2026 NHL Prosect Draft Prospect duo Chase Harrington and Mathis Preston combined to find the net and regain the lead for the Chiefs. Nolan Saunderson also collected an assist on the play.

Carter Esler denied the Giants on a penalty shot later in the second.

Vancouver's Domenichelli tied up the game once again halfway into the third

Mathis Preston answered back with less than three minutes left on the clock.The "A-Rated" NHL Draft Prospect netted his third game winning goal of the season with a rocket hitting the top shelf for the 3-2 win.

Preston was named the first star of the game with the game winning goal and his 18th assist of the season. Harrington received the second star with a goal and assist.

Carter Esler earned his 10th win of the season, while Spokane went 4/5 on the penalty kill.

The Chiefs are back at home tomorrow night for a 6:05 PM puck drop against the Penticton Vees for Jack in the Box Fan Appreciation and Pride Night.

