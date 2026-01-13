Five Winterhawks Named to NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings

Portland, Ore. - NHL Central Scouting released its North American Mid-Term Rankings on Monday, naming five Winterhawks to the list of top players on the continent; Jake Gustafson, Jordan Duguay, Will McLaughlin,Reed Brown and Ondřej Štěbeták.

Ondřej Štěbeták

In his second season with Portland, Štěbeták has already played in 25 games this season, backstopping the Hawks to a 13-12-0-0 record. In that span, the Czech standout has recorded 3.48 GAA and a 0.896 SV%. Štěbeták represented Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota earlier this season, winning the silver medal.

Central Scouting has named Štěbeták as the No. 22 netminder in North America, joining the list as the best 37 goalies in the U.S. and Canada.

Jake Gustafson

In his debut season in the WHL, Gustafson has impressed with his ability and physicality. Appearing in every game this season, Gustafson has tallied 21 points (10 G, 11 A). That includes a hat trick against Kamloops on Nov. 21.

Central Scouting has named Gustafson as the No. 52 skater in North America.

Jordan Duguay

Continuing right where he left off, Duguay has already surpassed his goals and points totals from last season. Another player who has seen action in every game this season, Duguay hit the 40-point threshold (13 G, 27 A) in his second season in Portland. The Edmonton, Alberta local scored the Teddy Bear toss goal against Penticton on Dec. 14.

Central Scouting has named Duguay as the No. 73 skater in North America.

Will McLaughlin

A force on the blue line, rookie Will McLaughlin has earned a reputation as a steadying presence and a weapon on the power play. Notching his first WHL goal in Calgary's Saddledome, the Canmore, Alberta native has 21 points (7 G, 14 A) and a +12 rating.

Central Scouting has named McLaughlin as the No. 91 skater in North America.

Reed Brown

The Tempe, Arizona product took a strong 2024-25 campaign and ramped it up to a higher level this year. In 35 games, Brown has 22 points (13 G, 9 A). That's a 10-point gain from all of last season. Brown had a seven-game goal streak between Oct. 24 and Nov. 11 earlier this season.

Central Scouting has named Brown as the No. 167 skater in North America.

These five Winterhawks join 62 other active WHL players on the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings.







