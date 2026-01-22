Oil Kings Sign Ezekiel Kaebel to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2010-born forward Ezekiel Kaebel to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Ezekiel and his family to the Oil Kings," said Oil Kings Director of Scouting Michael Chan. "Ezekiel was a player we targeted heavily going in to the US Prospects Draft last season, and we are very excited to have him join our development environment. He is a dynamic playmaker that loves having the puck on his stick; he has the ability to be creative and make guys miss but at the same time is direct and high-tempo in his approach. Through our time spent with Zeke, we have seen a player that is hungry to improve, and we are excited to see him continue to take steps to grow his game as an Oil King."

Drafted third-overall in the 2025 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft, Kaebel, listed at 5'11", 175lbs, is currently playing with the Dallas Stars Elite 16U AAA program. In 53 games, Kaebel has scored 27 goals and has added 53 assists for 80 points.

Last season, the Lewisville, Texas, U.S.A product played for the 14U AAA club with Dallas Stars Elite, and tallied 119 points across 63 games, including seven points in four games at the 14U Nationals.

Kaebel becomes the fourth consecutive player that the Oil Kings have drafted in the first round of the WHL U.S. Prospects Draft to sign with the club.







