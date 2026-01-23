Something's Fishy, the Kings Are Returning to SOFMc

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals will turn back the clock on Saturday, January 31st, for the first ever Salmon Kings Night, celebrating a memorable era of professional hockey at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The Royals will take the ice wearing specialty replica Salmon Kings jerseys, with alumni in attendance and throwback music playing throughout the night. The jerseys are available for auction on DASH, giving fans the opportunity to take home a piece of Victoria's hockey history. The auction will conclude February 1st at 12:00 pm.

The Salmon Kings (ECHL) arrived in Victoria for the start of the 2004-05 season. The initial season saw the Salmon Kings play out of the Bear Mountain arena, before they relocated to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The Kings were led on the ice by Wes Goldie who led the team in goals from the 2006-07 season through the 2009-10 season.

Former Victoria Cougars' Mark Morrison was named head coach and general manager for the ECHL Club from December of 2006 thru the 2010-11 season. The Kings made the playoffs in each of Morrison's years, and in the 2010-11 season made it to the third round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs before bowing out to eventual champions, the Alaska Aces. The franchise then returned to the ECHL after the 2010-11 season to make way for the return of the WHL.

Join us in a night of celebration, as the logo makes its debut for the first time in 15 years and the Kings make a splash on home ice.

Tickets are available for purchase online or by calling 250-419-6906.







