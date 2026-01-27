The Salmon Kings Return to the Barn on Blanshard

The Royals are back from the eastern swing and ready to hit the ice for the first ever Salmon Kings Night at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre presented by Island Savings. Alumni Kiel McLeod, Taylor Ellington, Cole Byers, Robin Gomez and Nate Forster will be the Phillips Bar at Gate 1 pre-game for a casual meet and greet. The Royals will don specialty replica jerseys that are now available for auction on DASH. The auction will close on Sunday, February 1st at noon. Fans can look forward to a retro night, with a Salmon Kings takeover on the jumbotron and throwback tunes. Island Savings will be hosting a shoot to win activation at Gate 1 with a live leaderboard! Make sure to drop by for your chance to win, and a Victoria Royals team signed a replica Salmon Kings jersey.

This Sunday, February 1st, the Victoria Royals are set to host a meet-and-greet with Marty and select players at the new team store location in Westshore Mall. Fans are invited to shop the new FFO apparel collection, challenge Royals players in NHL 26, and get their gear signed. Guests who spend $25 or more at the team store will be entered for a chance to win a suite night on March 17th.

The Red Deer Rebels (16-24-2-2) are the seventh opponent in a row that the Royals are facing for the first time this season. The Rebels sit eighth in the western conference and carry an above average penalty minute total with a below average penalty kill. The Royals will look to capitalize on their powerplay opportunities going into Saturday's contest. The Rebels enter the week having lost their last two matchups, and the Royals back from a long stretch on the road.

Nolan Stewart - The Edmonton-born forward is shining in his second season as a Royal, currently tied for the team lead in assists. A speedy playmaker who showcases excellent vision and passing, Stewart has tallied six points in his last three games, including three assists in Friday's matchup with Moose Jaw. Whether it's setting up his teammates or scoring a timely goal, Nolan Stewart has been one to watch.

Beckett Hamilton - In his second full season with Red Deer, Hamilton leads the team in both goals and assists and has been named to the WHL Prospects Game in February. The Saskatoon product is dangerous on the power play, with 15 assists so far this season. Complimenting his offence with a strong defensive game, Hamilton will be looking to make a name for himself leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft.

Feb 3rd: Join us on to see the winning #CHLJerseyContest design on ice! All game worn jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to President's Choice Children's Charity. The Real Canadian Superstore jersey contests have collectively raised over $864,900 to help feed one million kids each year!

Feb 4th: The Royals have teamed up with the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) team in Victoria to help eliminate the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health issues and encourage discussion within the community about mental health. All 50/50 proceeds will directly benefit CMHA Victoria and provide support for the Talk Today initiative which aims to combat stigma by starting a conversation around mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it.







