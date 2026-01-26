Wendt's 38 saves lead Americans to 4-2 win over Kamloops

Published on January 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA. - Xavier Wendt made 38 saves on Sunday, backstopping the Tri-City Americans (24-17-3-1) to a 4-2 win over the Kamloops Blazers (21-15-5-4) at the Toyota Center.

The Americans got the jump early, scoring just 2:28 into the game. Jaxen Adam let a shot go from the blue line that hit Kamloops goaltender Ivans Kufterins in the mid-section.

He thought he had the puck clamped to his chest, but it snuck under his arm and sat loose beside the net. Grady Martin swung out from behind the goal and slid the puck into the open cage, putting Tri-City ahead 1-0.

Kamloops fired 15 shots toward Wendt in the opening period, but the Americans carried the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Tri-City went to their lone power play early in the second, and while they didn't score on the man advantage, they extended their lead just moments after it expired.

Connor Dale took a shot from the left faceoff circle that deflected off the stick of Jake Gudelj and through the five hole of Kufterins, giving the Americans a 2-0 lead 6:00 into the middle frame.

The Blazers heavily outshot Tri-City 16-8 in the second, but Wendt turned aside all 31 shots sent his way through the first 40 minutes as the Americans took that 2-0 score into the third.

Kamloops finally broke through 8:48 into the third. Harrison Brunicke made a move at the right point of the Americans zone to get around a defender before throwing the puck toward the net from the faceoff circle.

It deflected off an Americans stick and into the goal, cutting Tri-City's lead to 2-1 near the halfway mark of the third period.

The Americans wasted no time restoring their two-goal lead, however. Dale raced down the right wing of the Kamloops zone but didn't have the angle to cut to the net. As he got to the goal line, he swung the puck toward the crease and it banked off the pad of Kufterins and into the goal, putting Tri-City ahead 3-1 less than a minute and a half after the Blazers goal.

Kamloops responded lightning quick as off the ensuing faceoff the puck was poked ahead into the Americans zone and Vit Zahejsky snapped a shot past the blocker of Wendt just six seconds after Dale's goal.

Once again Tri-City answered back as Charlie Elick let a one timer fly from the right faceoff circle off a pass from the goal line, scoring for a third game in a row to make it 4-2. His sixth of the season came 2:16 after Zahejsky's tally.

The Blazers pulled Kufterins for the extra attacker with two and a half minutes left, and Wendt tried for his second empty-net goal of the season, but his shot attempt was knocked down in the high slot. The Blazers then poured on the pressure for well over a minute, but Tri-City withstood the push to remain ahead 4-2.

Kamloops was unable to cut into the Americans' lead any further as Tri-City held on for the 4-2 victory, vaulting them over the Blazers and into fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Americans kick off another three-in-three weekend on Friday when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (26-18-1-0) for Savin Virk bobblehead night on Friday.

Announced attendance was 2,869.







