Preview: Americans vs Blazers - January 25, 2026
Published on January 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans ralled from a 3-0 deficit halfway through the second period to pick up a 4-3 overtime win in Wenatchee last night. Savin Virk scored in the second period before Jake Gudelj and Charlie Elick tallied in the third to tie the game. Wenatchee had control of the puck for much of the overtime session, but Dylan LeBret got the last touch on a goal-mouth scramble to complete the comeback with five seconds left in overtime.
VS KAMLOOPS: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Americans and Blazers in 2025-26. Kamloops won the first game 5-4 in overtime courtesy of a Nathan Behm breakaway goal November 18 at the Toyota Center, before Savin Virk returned the favour by scoring the OT winner at the Sandman Centre on December 17. The final meeting comes March 11 in Kamloops.
Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers
Record: 23-17-3-1 Record: 21-14-5-4
Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 4th
Goals for: 136 Goals for: 176
Goals Against: 143 Goals Against: 170
Power Play: 18.7% (25/134) Power Play: 29.5% (44/149)
Penalty Kill: 78.0% (110/141) Penalty Kill: 74.1% (103/139)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (21-27-48) J.P. Hurlbert (31-41-72)
Connor Dale (17-28-45) Nathan Behm (26-34-60)
Gavin Garland (12-24-36) Tommy Lafreniere (26-29-55)
Around the Concourse:
Section X: Plinko
Section C: Reading Foundation
Gesa Autograph Booth: Jakub Vanecek
Jersey Auction: Crew Martinson #24 (Blue)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Western Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2026
- Oil Kings Welcome Blades to Rogers Place for Sunday Throwdown - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans vs Blazers - January 25, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Preview: Americans vs Blazers - January 25, 2026
- Americans Battle Back From 3-0 Deficit For Overtime Win In Wenatchee
- Preview: Americans at Wild - January 24, 2026
- Portland Strikes Late as Americans Fall, 3-1, on Home Ice
- Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - January 23, 2026