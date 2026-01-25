Preview: Americans vs Blazers - January 25, 2026

LAST GAME: The Americans ralled from a 3-0 deficit halfway through the second period to pick up a 4-3 overtime win in Wenatchee last night. Savin Virk scored in the second period before Jake Gudelj and Charlie Elick tallied in the third to tie the game. Wenatchee had control of the puck for much of the overtime session, but Dylan LeBret got the last touch on a goal-mouth scramble to complete the comeback with five seconds left in overtime.

VS KAMLOOPS: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Americans and Blazers in 2025-26. Kamloops won the first game 5-4 in overtime courtesy of a Nathan Behm breakaway goal November 18 at the Toyota Center, before Savin Virk returned the favour by scoring the OT winner at the Sandman Centre on December 17. The final meeting comes March 11 in Kamloops.

Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers

Record: 23-17-3-1 Record: 21-14-5-4

Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 4th

Goals for: 136 Goals for: 176

Goals Against: 143 Goals Against: 170

Power Play: 18.7% (25/134) Power Play: 29.5% (44/149)

Penalty Kill: 78.0% (110/141) Penalty Kill: 74.1% (103/139)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (21-27-48) J.P. Hurlbert (31-41-72)

Connor Dale (17-28-45) Nathan Behm (26-34-60)

Gavin Garland (12-24-36) Tommy Lafreniere (26-29-55)

Around the Concourse:

Section X: Plinko

Section C: Reading Foundation

Gesa Autograph Booth: Jakub Vanecek

Jersey Auction: Crew Martinson #24 (Blue)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







