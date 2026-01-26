Score-Zynski Strikes: Dallas Stars Prospect Headlines WHL Weekly Awards

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince Albert Raiders forward Brandon Gorzynski has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, January 15.

The Dallas Stars prospect netted four goals (including one game-winner) and three assists for seven points and a +7 rating as the Eastern Conference-leading Raiders went 4-0-0-0 on the week.

Gorzynski, who hails from Scottsdale, Ariz., kicked off the week with a bang with a goal and an assist in a 12-2 rampage against the visiting Victoria Royals on Tuesday, January 20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound winger entered the fray with the Raiders up 4-2 in the second period. Brayden Dube sprang his teammate for a partial breakaway, with Gorzynski whipping a wrister top shelf. He closed out the evening with a secondary assist on San Jose Sharks prospect Max Heise's 23rd tally of the season midway through the third period.

On Thursday, January 22, Gorzynski had his fingerprints all over a 3-2 shootout victory against the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Temple Gardens Centre. The Raiders drew first blood on a powerplay just 2:36 into the game as Gorzynski barrelled in on the Warriors' net and dropped a clever pass to Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes for a one-timer. He doubled the lead himself after Aiden Oiring wrapped around the Moose Jaw net to dish a backhand centering pass. Gorzynski was parked on the doorstep and redirected the puck past Chase Wutzke to reach the 20-goal mark for the first time in his WHL career. The Warriors would storm back with a pair of goals to force extra time, but the Raiders prevailed with a shootout goal from Oiring, while Gorzynski was named second star of the night.

Gorzynski was held off the scoresheet in a 6-1 victory against the Swift Current Broncos the following night, but he turned it up for a showdown against the reigning WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday, January 24. The Raiders opened the scoring as Gorzynski tipped a long shot from Owen Corkish into the twine. He added his second of the night less than four minutes later with a one-timer off a give-and-go play with Cootes on the powerplay. He capped off the night by teeing up Oiring for a one-timer to extend the lead to 3-0. Prince Albert marched to a 5-1 decision against the Central Division leaders as Gorzynski was named the night's first star.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a breakout season with 22 goals and 29 assists for 51 points and a +20 rating in 42 games with the Raiders and Calgary Hitmen. He ranks second on his team in goals and third in points.

Originally selected by the Hitmen with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Gorzynski played parts of three seasons in Calgary before making tracks for Saskatchewan in December of 2025. The trade saw the Hitmen acquire 17-year-old forward Ty Meunier, a second-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2027.

Gorzynski has seen his stock climb considerably after helping Calgary reach the 2025 WHL Eastern Conference Championship, racking up eight points (4G-4A) in 11 playoff contests. The Dallas Stars drafted him 126th overall in the fourth round of the NHL Draft later that June.

He owns 102 points (43G-59A) in 152 career regular-season matches.

Prince Albert is on a four-game winning streak and is 9-1-0-0 in its last 10 outings to overtake Medicine Hat for first place in the Eastern Conference and second in the league's overall standings.

The Raiders (35-6-4-0) will hit the road to take on the 2024 WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors (17-23-3-2) on Tuesday, January 27 at 7:00 p.m. St.

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Penticton Vees netminder Ethan McCallum has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 18.

The 19-year-old iced a perfect week with a 26-save shutout on the road against the Kelowna Rockets.

McCallum, from Brandon, Man., stood tall in front of a raucous crowd of nearly 6,000 fans at Kelowna's Prospera Place on Saturday, January 24. The Rockets were held 0/3 on the powerplay while McCallum steered aside five shots from New York Islanders prospect Tomas Poletin alone. McCallum was named second star of the night as the WHL's newest franchise continues its dominant run in the West.

The decision marked Penticton's second consecutive shutout after Andrew Reyelts blanked the Spokane Chiefs with a 19-save effort the previous evening. The team has since extended its winning streak to a monster 14 consecutive games.

The 6-foot-4, 202-pound goaltender is 8-1-0-0 with a 1.88 goals against average, a .935 save percentage and two shutouts since being traded to the Vees from Saskatoon in early December. He hasn't lost a game in regulation time since December 14, 2025. Including his time with the Blades, McCallum is 12-7-0-0 with a 2.71 GAA and a .909 save percentage in his third full WHL season.

Originally selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, McCallum has suited up for the Tigers, Blades, and Penticton Vees.

In 75 career games, he owns a 34-26-1-3 record, a 3.08 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Vees (29-9-4-3) look to further solidify their hold on first place in the B.C. Division as they host the Kamloops Blazers (21-15-5-4) at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, January 30, at 7:05 p.m. PST.

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Calgary Hitmen forward Andrei Molgachev has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 25.

It's the second time he's earned the weekly award in 2025-26.

The 2026 NHL Draft-eligible centreman potted three goals and two assists for five points in three games as the Hitmen went 2-1-0-0 this past week.

Calgary was in tough in a tilt against the Central Division-leading Medicine Hat Tigers on Tuesday, January 20. With the reigning Ed Chynoweth Cup winners up 4-1in the third period, Molgachev cut the deficit to two with a wicked shot from the left faceoff dot on the powerplay. The goal sparked a comeback attempt from the visitors, though the Hitmen would fall 4-3.

Molgachev got his team back in the win column on Friday, January 23, by tagging the Red Deer Rebels with a 5-1 loss. With the match locked at 1-1 in the first period, the Magnitogorsk, Rus., product went back to work on the man advantage and showed off his wicked release with a near-identical tally to the one he scored against the Tigers. Molgachev's 17th goal of the season would stand as the game-winner as the Hitmen cruised to the win.

The 5-foot-9, 181-pound centreman showed off his general side with a goal and two assists as Calgary doubled up the Regina Pats to cap off the week on Saturday, January 24. The Hitmen were in the driver's seat with a 3-1 lead in the second period when Molgachev created a juicy rebound with a long shot on net, with winger Cain Wilke in prime position to hammer home a one-timer. The 17-year-old had another assist on a scramble play that saw Calder Hamilton find paydirt, and Molgachev put a bow on a stellar week with an empty-net goal.

Molgachev has amassed 18 goals (including three game-winners) and 19 assists for 37 points in 37 outings with the Hitmen since being selected with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft. He ranks third in goals and points in Calgary while sitting fourth in goals and sixth in points among all WHL rookies. He's also piled up 306 faceoff wins with an impressive 59.6% success rate at the dot.

Considered a promising prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, Molgachev is ranked 199th among all North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm player rankings.

Calgary (24-12-6-1) is 6-2-2-0 in its last 10 games to sit third in the Central Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Hitmen will face a major test as they host the Edmonton Oil Kings (31-9-3-2) at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, January 28, at 7:00 p.m. MST.

