Wenatchee Wild Goaltender Tvrznik Announces Division I Commitment to Ohio State

Published on January 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2007-born goaltender Tobias Tvrznik has committed to continue his hockey career at Ohio State University for the 2027-28 season. Ohio State is an NCAA Division I institution and member of the Big Ten Conference.

Tvrznik has turned heads in his first WHL season, entering the week with a 13-15-0-2 record, a 2.89 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage that ranks second among all WHL netminders. The Litomerice, Czechia native came to the club as the 10th overall selection in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft out of the HC Sparta Praha program in his home country. He is currently one of the highest-ranked draft-eligible goaltenders in the Western Hockey League and in North America, and was named last week to participate in next month's WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass in Langley, British Columbia.

"I am proud and honoured to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Ohio State," said Tvrznik in a social media post declaring his decision to play for the Buckeyes. "Thank you to my family, friends, my agent, and coaches for making this possible."

Ohio State has a long and proud history on the ice, first fielding a team in 1963 and appearing in 11 NCAA tournaments, including two of the last three. 37 Buckeye alumni have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including seven goaltenders, and Olympic medalist Ryan Kesler.

Tvrznik becomes the seventh player to announce an NCAA Division I commitment while with the organization since Canadian Hockey League players were granted NCAA eligibility in November of 2024.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Tobias Tvrznik on his commitment to the NCAA Division I hockey program at Ohio State University, and look forward to his further contributions to the Wild family in the 2025-26 season.

