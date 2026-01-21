Timofei Runtso Named to 2026 WHL Prospects Game

Victoria, B.C. - Today, the Western Hockey League announced that Royals defenceman Timofei Runtso has been named to Team West for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass.

Runtso, hailing from Marina del Rey, California, was recently named the 53rd ranked North American skater from NHL Central Scouting in their Mid-Term rankings for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Runtso leads all WHL rookie defenseman in scoring with 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 42 games played.

Yesterday, Royals Head Coach James Patrick was named as an Assistant Coach of Team West. Patrick, from Winnipeg, M.B., was the 2024-25 WHL Coach of the Year. Prior to his time in the WHL, Patrick was an Assistant Coach with the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars in the NHL following his NHL playing career which saw him play in over 1,200 NHL games.

As well, Victoria Royals Athletic Therapist Colin Wright and Equipment Manager Sam Jarrin will both represent Victoria at the game. Wright, hailing from Parksville, B.C., is in his second year with the Royals, having previously worked for the Victoria Grizzlies in the BCHL. Jarrin, hailing from Winnipeg, M.B., is in his second season with Victoria, having previously been on the equipment staff for the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass is scheduled to be held Wednesday, February 18, at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, B.C.

