Kayden Lemire Named to Team West Ahead of WHL Prospects Game
Published on January 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Western Hockey League has announced the rosters for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game, set for February 18 at the Langley Events Centre.
Prince George Cougars forward Kayden Lemire has been named to Team West, where he will be joined by teammates Carson Carels and General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb, who was announced earlier this week as the bench boss for Team West.
Lemire, 17, is ranked No. 64 on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings. The 6-foot-4 forward from Edmonton has recorded 21 points in 44 games, along with a +3 rating, during the 2025-26 season. Lemire was selected by the Cougars in the second round of the WHL Prospects Draft.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026
- Vees Sign Jack Utsunomiya - Penticton Vees
- Four Tigers Alumni Named to Olympic Rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Timofei Runtso Named to 2026 WHL Prospects Game - Victoria Royals
- Heger Named to Team East for WHL Prospects Game - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Liske, Vanhanen Named to WHL Prospects Game - Everett Silvertips
- Four Tigers Named to Team East for 2026 WHL Prospects Game - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Three Winterhawks Named to WHL Prospects Game Roster - Portland Winterhawks
- Four Oil Kings Named to Team East for WHL Prospects Game - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Kayden Lemire Named to Team West Ahead of WHL Prospects Game - Prince George Cougars
- Thorpe Named to Team East Ahead of 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Harrington, Gillespie, Sparks Among 44 NHL Draft Eligible Players to Compete at 2026 WHL Prospects Game - Spokane Chiefs
- Williams, Olsen, and Klimpke Named to Team East for WHL Top Prospects Game - Saskatoon Blades
- Pats' Zach Lansard Named to Team East for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass - Regina Pats
- Rosters Announced for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Hosted at Langley Events Centre - Vancouver Giants
- Jakub Vanecek Named to Team West for WHL Prospects Game - Tri-City Americans
- 44 NHL Draft Eligible Players to Compete at 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass - WHL
- Oil Kings Continue Home Stand as Pats Come to Edmonton - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Schlenker Shines, Pats Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Rebels - Regina Pats
- Tigers Edge Hitmen 4-3 - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Kayden Lemire Named to Team West Ahead of WHL Prospects Game
- Mark Lamb Named Head Coach for Team West for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass
- Game Preview: Cougars at Giants
- Carels Completes OT Thriller as Cougars Edge Rockets in Kelowna
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets