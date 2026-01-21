Kayden Lemire Named to Team West Ahead of WHL Prospects Game

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Western Hockey League has announced the rosters for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game, set for February 18 at the Langley Events Centre.

Prince George Cougars forward Kayden Lemire has been named to Team West, where he will be joined by teammates Carson Carels and General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb, who was announced earlier this week as the bench boss for Team West.

Lemire, 17, is ranked No. 64 on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings. The 6-foot-4 forward from Edmonton has recorded 21 points in 44 games, along with a +3 rating, during the 2025-26 season. Lemire was selected by the Cougars in the second round of the WHL Prospects Draft.







