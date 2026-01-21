Pats' Zach Lansard Named to Team East for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass

Published on January 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is proud to announce that 17-year-old forward Zach Lansard has been selected to Team East for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, B.C.

Lansard, a 2008-born forward from Ste. Anne, Man., is enjoying a breakout campaign with the Pats during the 2025-26 season. The 17-year-old has recorded a career-high 36 points (15G-21A) in 41 games, including 14 points (5G-9A) over his last 13 contests. His strong play has also earned recognition from NHL Central Scouting, where he is currently ranked 72nd among North American skaters, projecting him as a potential third-round selection in the NHL Draft.

The Pats selected Lansard in the fourth round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, and he has continued to progress into a key contributor in Regina's lineup.

"I, along with the Regina Pats organization, are very happy for Zach," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "Being selected to play in the WHL Prospects Game is a huge accomplishment and something he truly deserves. Zach prepared himself extremely well heading into the season, and it shows in the way he's played this year. His performance has earned him well-deserved recognition as we move into the back half of the season and toward the NHL Draft. Congratulations, Zach."

Rosters for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game were selected based on NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings. All 23 WHL clubs are represented with at least one player on the rosters, with each team featuring 22 players-two goaltenders, seven defencemen, and 13 forwards.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game marks the first all-WHL event of its kind since January 19, 2000, when Kelowna hosted the WHL All-Star Game, a contest that saw the Eastern Conference defeat the Western Conference 10-8 in front of 5,420 fans at Prospera Place. Since the WHL's establishment in 1966-67, there have been 26 previous WHL all-star or top prospects-style events.

Vancouver last hosted a WHL All-Star Game on January 19, 1972, when the East Division defeated the West Division by a 4-2 margin.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.