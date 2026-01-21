Schlenker Shines, Pats Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Rebels

Published on January 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer, Alta. - The Regina Pats picked up a hard-earned point but fell just short Tuesday night, dropping a 2-1 overtime decision to the Red Deer Rebels at the Marchant Crane Centrium.

With the win, Red Deer moved two points ahead of Regina in the Eastern Conference standings, tightening its grip on the eighth and final playoff spot.

After a scoreless opening period, the Pats struck first midway through the second on the power play. Ephram McNutt fired a point shot that was initially turned aside by Matthew Kondro, but Caden Brown crashed the net and buried the rebound at 13:36 for his 20th goal of the season. Ruslan Karimov also picked up an assist on the opening marker.

The Rebels responded just over a minute later. Kalder Varga forced a turnover on the forecheck and found Beckett Hamilton in front, who snapped home the tying goal at 14:41 to make it 1-1.

Both teams traded chances in the third period, but neither side could find the go-ahead goal, sending the contest to overtime.

In the extra frame, Red Deer capitalized on a power play. Nate Yellowaga slid a pass across to Varga at the left circle, and he one-timed home the winner at 3:32 to seal the victory.

Despite the loss, Marek Schlenker delivered an outstanding bounce-back performance for the Pats. After being pulled in his previous outing, the Regina netminder was sharp throughout, stopping 44 of 46 shots and giving his team a chance to earn two points.

The Pats went 1-for-8 on the power play, while the Rebels finished 1-for-7.

FINAL: Red Deer Rebels 2, Regina Pats 1 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

No Scoring.

Second Period

Pats 1-0 - #27 Caden Brown (20), assisted by #25 Ruslan Karimov & #55 Ephram McNutt at 13:36 (PP) // McNutt's point shot off a deflection was stopped by Matthew Kondro, but the second wasn't as Caden Brown crashed in and deposited home the rebound to open the scoring.

Rebels 1-1 - #21 Beckett Hamilton (16), assisted by #14 Kalder Varga at 14:41 // Varga would forecheck hard, and take the puck away from a Pats defender before finding an open Beckett Hamilton to tie the game.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Overtime

Rebels 2-1 - #14 Kalder Varga (12), assisted by #7 Nate Yellowaga & #21 Beckett Hamilton at 3:32 // After the Rebels recorded a power play in overtime, Yellowaga fed a pass across to Varga at the left circle and he blasted home the overtime winner.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 13 - 9 - 5 - 3 - 46 Rebels: 8 - 19 - 15 - 4 - 30

Power Plays

Pats: 1/8 Rebels: 1/7

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 44 saves on 46 shots Rebels: Matthew Kondro - 29 saves on 30 shots

Three Stars

First Star: Kalder Varga (1G-1A) Second Star: Marek Schlenker (44SV) Third Star: Matthew Kondro (29SV)

COMING UP

The Pats Alberta road trip continues on Wednesday night at Rogers Place as they battle the Edmonton Oil Kings. The Pats then are in action on Friday in Lethbridge and will wrap up the trip on Saturday in Calgary.

The Pats next home game is on Saturday, January 31 versus Moose Jaw.







