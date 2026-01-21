Williams, Olsen, and Klimpke Named to Team East for WHL Top Prospects Game

Published on January 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - A trio of Saskatoon Blades players are at the top of their class.

NHL Draft-eligible forwards Cooper Williams and Zach Olsen, along with defenceman Brayden Klimpke have been named to Team East for the inaugural Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Game. The league announced the full rosters for both Team East and Team West on Wednesday afternoon. The game will pit the most highly touted, NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the league's Eastern Conference against those from the WHL's Western Conference in a one-game battle for WHL supremacy in front of hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of WHL fans. The game is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 18 at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, BC.

All three Blades were listed among the top 100 North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings earlier this month.

Williams ranked 42nd amongst North American skaters. The 2024-25 Western Hockey League (WHL) Rookie of the Year finalist leads the Blades in scoring this season with 14 goals and 34 assists for 37 points in 40 games. The 17-year-old centre has 94 points (35G, 59A) in 108 career WHL games. Williams was listed as a "B" rated prospect in Central Scouting's preliminary rankings, indicating a second or third round pick.

Behind Williams at 43 is fellow Calgary, AB product Olsen. The 6-foot-1 winger has set a new career-high in scoring this season with 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points in 41 games. Olsen put the league on notice with a four-goal game on December 9 on the road against the Moose Jaw Warriors. The right-handed shot was named first star in the 9-3 win, becoming the first Blade to record four goals in one period since the internet era began. The performance also marked Olsen's first career hat-trick.

Klimpke is slotted at 79. The 2007-born defender leads the team's back end in points with 30 (3G, 27A) in 42 games. The sophomore blueliner has seven goals and 52 assists for 59 points in 114 career games. A late 2007-born birthday, this is Klimpke's first year of eligibly for the NHL Entry Draft.

The three Calgary products return to action tonight at SaskTel Centre to take on the Victoria Royals. It's another Winning Wednesday in Saskatoon, meaning if the Blades win, every fan in attendance walks out with a free ticket voucher to the next home game.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will serve as the first all-WHL event of its kind since January 19, 2000, when Kelowna hosted the 2000 WHL All-Star Game, in which the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference by a score of 10-8 in front of 5,420 fans at Prospera Place.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.