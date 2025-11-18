Blades Announce RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Networks

Published on November 18, 2025

Saskatoon Blades News Release







We're ready to be the heroes SaskTel Centre needs.

The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Network on Friday, Nov. 21 at 7:00pm against the Swift Current Broncos!

It's time to keep Saskatoon safe from the dangerous Broncos-and the Blades are suited up for the job. Players will take the ice in special Batman-themed jerseys, complete with capes over the warmup gear, bringing Gotham-level excitement to the rink.

Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online following the event, with all proceeds supporting the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation.

We're honoured to welcome Blaze Dunn and his family as our special guest at the game. Blaze is a true champion of courage and positivity. Born with bilateral club feet and having undergone multiple surgeries at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, including a major recovery after being struck by a vehicle in 2022, Blaze has faced every challenge with incredible strength. Wanting to give back, Blaze and his family have raised over $100,000 for Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation. Now thriving, he proudly serves as the 2025 Champion Child, representing sick and injured kids across Saskatchewan.

Teams across the Western Hockey League (WHL) raised $415,000 throughout the last three seasons for Children's Miracle Networks.







