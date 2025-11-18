Edmonton and Red Deer to Host 2027 IIhf World Junior Championship

Published on November 18, 2025

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







(Edmonton, AB) - Hockey Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), has announced that the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship will be played in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, from December 26, 2026 to January 5, 2027.

The successful bid represents a partnership between OEG Sports & Entertainment, the Red Deer Rebels, Hockey Alberta, the Cities of Edmonton and Red Deer, and the Province of Alberta, which made an $11 million commitment in February 2024 to host events in communities throughout the province.

"We are excited to bring the IIHF World Junior Championship back to Edmonton and Red Deer, and to give hockey fans in Alberta and across the country the opportunity to watch the top under-20 players compete for a gold medal right here in Canada," said Dean McIntosh, senior vice-president of revenue, fan experience and community impact with Hockey Canada. "Both cities have been successful hosts of IIHF and other high-profile international events, and we know our partners in Edmonton and Red Deer will host a world-class event for players, teams, fans and volunteers alike."

The 18,500-seat Rogers Place, home of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings, will serve as the primary competition venue and host 17 games, including both semifinals and the medal games. The additional 14 games are set for the 7,050-seat Marchant Crane Centrium, home of the WHL's Red Deer Rebels.

"On behalf of all of us at OEG Sports & Entertainment, we are proud to once again be hosting the IIHF World Junior Championship and the best young stars on the planet," said Stu Ballantyne, president and chief operating officer of Rogers Place and ICE District. "The World Juniors is one of the most celebrated tournaments in hockey and bringing it back to Edmonton is an honour for our city, our fans and our entire organization. ICE District and Rogers Place were built to facilitate and showcase the very best in sport and entertainment, and we look forward to working closely with Hockey Canada and other partners to deliver an unforgettable experience for the athletes, fans and the global hockey community."

"Alberta is ready to welcome visitors from around the world for the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship," said Andrew Boitchenko, minister of tourism and sport for Alberta. "This event celebrates the spirit of international competition and our province's passion for hockey, while showcasing Alberta as a world-class destination for sporting events."

"Edmonton is thrilled to co-host the IIHF World Junior Championship. This tournament is a fantastic opportunity to watch the world's best junior hockey players right here in our community, showcasing emerging talent and inspiring a new generation of athletes," said Andrew Knack, mayor of Edmonton. "Hosting world-calibre events like this also injects vital tourism dollars into our local economy, boosts our city's vibrancy, and solidifies Edmonton's reputation as a premiere sports tourism destination."

Edmonton last hosted the IIHF World Junior Championship in August 2022, which was rescheduled from its traditional winter slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gold medal game at the 2022 event was an instant classic, with Mason McTavish making a game-saving play in overtime and Kent Johnson netting the game-winner just over a minute later to give Canada its 19th World Juniors gold medal. The city also hosted in 2021 without fans and was a co-host with Calgary for the 2012 edition of the event. Red Deer was a co-host for the cancelled 2022 World Juniors and first hosted the annual under-20 tournament in 1995.

"We are proud to welcome the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship back to our region," said Jesse Smith, chief executive officer of Tourism Red Deer. "Red Deer's love for the game and our hospitality will ensure an unforgettable experience for every athlete and fan."

"The World Juniors give Edmonton an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our city on the world stage," said Arlindo Gomes, vice-president of business development and venues management with Explore Edmonton. "This event strengthens our global reputation as a premier international sport destination while delivering more than $90 million in total economic impact to our community and inspiring the next generation of hockey players and fans. Edmonton loves hockey and we cannot wait to welcome global athletes and fans."

Pre-tournament games for the 2027 World Juniors are expected to take place throughout Alberta, allowing fans across the province to watch the best junior hockey players from 10 countries before the puck officially drops in Edmonton and Red Deer on Boxing Day.

With demand for tickets expected to exceed availability, more information about a priority ticket draw and tournament ticket packages will be announced in the coming months. Fans looking to receive updates about the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship as soon as they become available can sign up to become a Hockey Canada Insider today.

"We are beyond excited for our fans, partners and community to once again welcome the hockey world to Red Deer," said Merrick Sutter, senior vice-president of the Red Deer Rebels. "This is a community that loves events, and we know their passion will be on full display once again next December."

For more information on Hockey Canada and the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.







